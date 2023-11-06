Poland Senior Marketing and Central Cluster Manager

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our team and advance your career as a

Senior Marketing Manager and Cluster Marketing Lead

We’re looking for a customer and commercial focused market leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. An inspiring leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, dedication and marketing execution in a retail setting.

In this role You will:

Be a marketing specialist with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to develop, own and implement the marketing strategy and plan for a market leading retail business to advance a consumer led business supplying to the C&P objectives of 2030 double the number of interactions with customers.

Lead a hard-working team of multidiscipline marketing professionals develop and deliver the activity plan over a 24-month horizon. Encouraging talent across all hierarchy of seniority and building a phenomenal place to work demonstrating deep care and a desire to play to win.

Be a core member of both the country and marketing leadership team within the business, act as a band breaker of country marketing teams of the clusters to deliver results with P&L accountability of funds allocated to marketing that underpin the key brand health and performance metrics (customer transactions, RCOP, Volume, Spend, GM/TCC, Brand health etc).

As a member of the European marketing LT team this role heavily contributes to building a leading marketing organization for a bp strategic growth pilar and within a global and regional matrix organization work across teams to craft the 5-year marketing strategy to achieve business objectives pulling and utilising expertise within these teams developing differentiated and profitable annual marketing plans.

Ongoing demonstration and champion of the value of marketing investment across the business at multiple levels of seniority

Lead in a 24/7 global retail business which is transitioning to new energy vectors and business models, so required skills at working within a worldwide framework organization and leading multiple projects and collaborators and able to shift and adjust marketing plans to adapt to changing market conditions whist retaining the core strategic principles

What You will need to be successful:

Degree or equivalent experience

Preference for technical expertise and membership in marketing professional bodies eg Chartered institute of marketing or equivalent

Proven experience in marketing with experience in a marketing leadership role

Proven expertise in the delivery of multi-year marketing strategies and implementing cross category marketing programs in a retail organization.

Developing a customer led marketing strategy, leading the execution whilst ensuring the work is always on brand.

Deep knowledge in performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market.

Strong operating experience across the marketing channel mix including handling dedication programs, leading ATL and onsite(channel) activation.

Consistent track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers.

Marketing performance, budget and brand management

Sector, market, customer, and competitor understanding

Driving performance management within your team and strategic partners

As a leader

Experience and skill operating in a matrix organization.

Ability to influence at a senior level locally, regionally and globally.

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Shown leadership of successful teams in fast paced roles as you need as this role will need to be able to empower, influence and galvanize a group of people to get things done

Other requirements

Proficiency in English is crucial (verbal & writing) as English is primary language globally in bp.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.