Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Tax Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Poland Tax Analyst

The main focus of this Poland Tax Analyst role is to ensure the compliance of regulatory and fiscal requirements and completeness and correctness of financial and non-financial reporting of taxes, applying all relevant tax regulations in close collaboration with Tax/Fiscal authorities, GBS, Group Tax, Group Accounting Policy, and the local finance and business teams.

The Poland Tax analyst will safeguard the company and ensure accuracy and compliance with local tax requirements particularly associated with volume taxes (excise, fuel, emission) and custom duties as well VAT processes with focus on HVC products and services. Furthermore, the role will directly contribute to operational performance by ensuring tax compliance and reporting.

They will drive their own simplification, harmonization, efficiency and standardization in their processes as well as influence and pursue continues improvement activities/initiatives with other stakeholders, particularly the GBS and business.

In this role you will:

Single point of accountability and primary contact with regards to all ARC matters related to volume taxes (excise, fuel, emission) and custom duties as well as overseeing VAT processes with focus on fuel turnover (HVC).

Liaises with GBS to hold accountability and ensure quality, completeness and accuracy of indirect tax preparation (particularly VAT related to HVC) and jointly pursue opportunities for continuous improvement

Leads company indirect tax policies and ensure a robust control and supervising environment and effective risk mitigation

Key business interface and escalation point, encouraging effective internal and external relationships

Support, co-ordinate and participate in internal and external tax audits and inspections

On request provides input to tax advocacy activities

Owns indirect tax related procedures and processes and performs ongoing review of changes in national and international tax and accounting requirements to verify the relevance to Polish business and make appropriate interventions and implementations

Engages and supports in tax return preparation, validation and submission

Maintains the indirect tax system

Support, advise and participate, when needed, in continuous improvement and standardization and simplification of process business and projects in the design of accounting-related and tax issues direct and indirect tax projects

Safeguards the company and contributes to operational performance by ensuring tax compliance and reporting

What You will need to be successful:

Expert knowledge of indirect and local taxes – particularly hydrocarbon volume related taxes

Comprehensive finance experience including accounting and reporting (IFRS / Polish GAAP) as well as Indirect tax and risk management

Knowledge in SAP (PRE, PRK, FI, CO, BW, FBW), Excel sophisticated expertise

More than 5 years of experience in tax and accounting with an international orientation

Excellent communication, interpersonal and relationship leadership skills to enable effective collaboration and interaction internal and external to bp

Proficiency in dealing with internal and external proceedings

Good command of written & spoken Polish and English

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Communication, Data Management, Digital fluency, Direct and indirect tax compliance and accounting, Ethical judgement, Financial accounting and reporting, Financial Management, Influencing, Influencing tax law and policy, Interpreting and applying tax law, Managing tax dispute resolution and controversies, Negotiating, Schedule and resources, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action, Tax advice for mergers, acquisitions and disposals activity, Tax advisory, Tax compliance process management, Tax reporting and control, Transfer Pricing



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.