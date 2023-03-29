Policy Advocacy and Federal Government Affairs Manager

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!

This role is part of the Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) team focusing on public policy and federal government affairs. Serving as a lobbyist and liaison with key external groups, this role will represent bp businesses and interests across a range of issues including low-carbon fuels (e.g. renewable natural gas, certified natural gas, sustainable aviation fuels), climate, and carbon markets.



You are able to identify and analyze emerging and current legislative, regulatory, policy and political issues in the U.S. that could impact our businesses. The individual will coordinate with other federal and state government affairs team members, the broader C&EA team members, and the global policy team to ensure that federal lobbying and advocacy strategies are aligned, coordinated, and effectively implemented.

In this role you will:

Build and hold direct relationships with Members of Congress, Congressional staff, and key administration officials for the purpose of effectively advocating on behalf of bp’s interests.

Manage relationships with key external stakeholders including think tanks, academic institutions, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Lead advocacy on Federal regulatory actions, including preparing and submitting written comments.

Interact directly with senior executives/business unit leaders on their priorities, developing and implementing external engagement plans.

Coordinate with the C&EA team to ensure that public and government affairs strategies are aligned and coordinated at every level to support bp’s business needs.

Lead coalitions within bp and with external groups in support of the company’s advocacy.

Represent bp on key committees at trade associations in Washington, DC.

Bachelor’s degree.

Advanced degree in Public Policy, Public Administration, Sustainability, or Environmental Science preferred but not required.

5 to 7 years of experience working within or directly with the federal government (e.g. Congress, federal agencies, think tanks, NGOs) on traditional and/or low-carbon fuels issues.

Familiarity with navigating federal agencies and the federal legislative process.

Ability to consume complex information and distill into key takeaways with speed and precision.

Flexible, agile and works collaboratively with colleagues in multiple locations globally while understanding the importance of the company’s single external face.

Familiarity and curiosity regarding our business strategy & commercial drivers, as well as specific regulations and impacts.

Strong written and verbal communication and advocacy skills, including the capability to present information in a clear and compelling way.

Adept at simultaneously leading multiple projects in a busy, time-sensitive environment.

Self-starter with the ability to operate with a high degree of autonomy applying effective prioritization, analytical problem-solving and planning skills.

Proven ability to build relationships with diverse range of stakeholders.

High level of energy and enthusiasm toward new and evolving challenges.

