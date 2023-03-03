Policy and Sustainability Lead, Bio-feedstocks

Job summary

In this role you will develop a central view and lead the sustainability evaluation of Bio-feedstocks (sustainability assurance, due diligences, identification of opportunities) develop and manage effective positions, responses and partnerships on Bio-feedstocks to support the development of the strategy on bioenergy

What does the day to day look like?

SME for policy/regulation, sustainability evaluation, certification schemes and partnerships relating to Bio-feedstocks

Leads the sustainability evaluation of Bio-feedstocks opportunities and develops a central sustainability view (including new/emerging feedstocks) Supports due diligences providing advice on feedstock sustainability Leads the definition of how a feedstock should be ‘treated’ by bp’s businesses to be aligned with bp’s sustainability principles (sourcing restrictions, risk mitigations, etc) – particularly if beyond regulatory requirements and translates into sharp external policy positions

Directly supports relevant T&S and C&P businesses with environmental and social sustainability risks, issues and opportunities as they build new bioenergy businesses

Is responsible for the development of policy positions for feedstocks and certifications, influences and crafts new frameworks

Leads the assessment of key certification schemes for Bio-feedstocks and develops a central view of certification schemes

Supervises the development of Bio-feedstocks issues of relevance to BP (incl. emerging policy/at regulatory frameworks, social and environmental sustainability) at global and regional level

Supports to the development of the bioenergy strategy

Owns relationships with key Bio-feedstocks collaborators, Provides expert advice, analysis and support for policy & advocacy activity

To achieve goals, systematically involves, supports and works closely together with the colleagues of the wider sustainability team, strategy team and improves alignments

What do we want to see from you!

Knowledge of Bio-feedstocks agricultural sustainability practices and regulatory framework

Deep understanding social and environmental impacts and opportunities associated with different feedstocks

Policy development & analysis expertise

Business needs understanding

Communications skills and Stakeholder management

What you can expect from us!

