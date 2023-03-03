Site traffic information and cookies

Policy and Sustainability Lead, Bio-feedstocks

  • Location United Kingdom - South East - London
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Strategic Planning &amp; Business Development Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 146020BR
  • Experience level Senior
Job summary

In this role you will develop a central view and lead the sustainability evaluation of Bio-feedstocks (sustainability assurance, due diligences, identification of opportunities) develop and manage effective positions, responses and partnerships on Bio-feedstocks to support the development of the strategy on bioenergy

What does the day to day look like?

  • SME for policy/regulation, sustainability evaluation, certification schemes and partnerships relating to Bio-feedstocks
  • Leads the sustainability evaluation of Bio-feedstocks opportunities and develops a central sustainability view (including new/emerging feedstocks) Supports due diligences providing advice on feedstock sustainability Leads the definition of how a feedstock should be ‘treated’ by bp’s businesses to be aligned with bp’s sustainability principles (sourcing restrictions, risk mitigations, etc) – particularly if beyond regulatory requirements and translates into sharp external policy positions
  • Directly supports relevant T&S and C&P businesses with environmental and social sustainability risks, issues and opportunities as they build new bioenergy businesses
  • Is responsible for the development of policy positions for feedstocks and certifications, influences and crafts new frameworks
  • Leads the assessment of key certification schemes for Bio-feedstocks and develops a central view of certification schemes
  • Supervises the development of Bio-feedstocks issues of relevance to BP (incl. emerging policy/at regulatory frameworks, social and environmental sustainability) at global and regional level
  • Supports to the development of the bioenergy strategy
  • Owns relationships with key Bio-feedstocks collaborators, Provides expert advice, analysis and support for policy & advocacy activity
  • To achieve goals, systematically involves, supports and works closely together with the colleagues of the wider sustainability team, strategy team and improves alignments

What do we want to see from you!

  • Knowledge of Bio-feedstocks agricultural sustainability practices and regulatory framework
  • Deep understanding social and environmental impacts and opportunities associated with different feedstocks
  • Policy development & analysis expertise
  • Business needs understanding
  • Communications skills and Stakeholder management

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.

