Polish Payroll Transition Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.



Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our People & Culture Team and advance your career as a Payroll Transition Manager!

Fixed term role until February 2025.

The PM will manage the ‘Barista’ project for Poland. This is a global programme to modernise the HR Delivery in bp’s Mobility and Convenience (Retail) Operations. This involves implementing a new HCM system (Workday), new Payroll system (ADP Global view) and new time system (Reflexis). The new payroll system will be used across all bp employees in Poland not just Retail. A revised Services operation will need to be stood up to support these changes. Working closely with the larger programme team (Barista), support audits and help manage local partners & external vendors.

In this role, you will:

Manage end-to-end project management of HR projects within Poland.

Need to understand the business goals, programme objectives, working with programme members both in the solution teams and services teams, external partners and vendors to define a project plan, manage landmarks and importantly influence the local team to deliver their commitments.

Drive & influence internal teams to meet their commitments - aka chair workshops, lead actions logs, follow up to deliver, conduct internal standup meetings as needed.

Support the implementation of the new services support model.

Cooperate with vendor PMs & vendor partners.

Work with the Programme team to liaise with internal Innovation&Engineering (IT) teams so that they provide the necessary infrastructure – digital security clearance, data privacy clearance, interface build-test-deployment.

Identify all changes and collaborate with Comms, Engagement and Training workstream, to build and run a communication and change campaign as well as training.

Liase with internal / external testing and data migration teams to meet the testing and production cutover milestones.

Collaborate closely with the PMO team, to dovetail the payroll, T&A and HCM project plans with the Barista program timelines.

Own and drive local risk management. Here at bp we expect the PM to not only flag risks, but also mitigate them. Raising certain “blockers” to the stakeholders for support.

Represent bp (& bp’s interests) in vendor meetings.

Develop a post-go-live User Adoption / Sustainability plan, to supervise and measure delivery success, and the requirement for continuous improvement.

What you will need to be successful:

Experience of full cycle HR systems implementation (Workday) and project delivery is required for this role

Payroll operational experience and knowledge of local legislation would be beneficial

Polish payroll implementation experience will be an added advantage

Fluency in English and Polish

Project management skills

Efficient communicator

Knowledge of HR and payroll systems e.g. Workday, ADP, Salesforce is preferred

Having HR implementation knowledge & understanding how HR projects “work” is a big plus – as it is the key for planning and Risk management

We are looking for a Project manager with a “can do attitude” and a “go-getter”

Also, flexibility and adaptability are key skills- as an example we follow agile at bp, but our payroll vendors follow waterfall

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path, including access to LinkedIn Learning, Coursera and GetAbstract

Life and health insurance, medical care package, Employee Assistance Program with psychological and legal support

Additional days off

Equity matching program and many other benefits



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer service delivery excellence, Customer Service Design, Data Management, Global Perspective, Human Resources (HR), Information Security, Leading transformation, Managing change, Managing strategic partnerships, Measurement and metrics, Organizational knowledge, Problem Solving, Project and programme management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, User Experience Analysis, Workday



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.