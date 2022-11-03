Pore Pressure Fracture Gradient Specialist

Job summary

BP is currently seeking an experienced PPFG/Geomechanics Specialist. This role will support Subsurface and Wells teams in well planning, execution, zonal isolation, abandonment, and continuous improvement. Pore pressure and fracture gradient drill window definition is a high priority, safety-related activity that underpins the Well Basis of Design for all bp operated wells. With limited technical oversight, the successful candidate will lead development of safety-related compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts, pressure detection strategies for strategic regional wells, engage geomechanics in the development of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, will evaluate sub-surface related “non-productive time” (NPT) events for root cause to drive learning, and will contribute to the coaching of junior staff. The successful candidate will be a self-starter and will be effective in collaboration within a cross-functional team.

Key Accountabilities:



• Deliver safety related Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient Drill Window Forecast with integrated geomechanics

• Evaluate NPT events and support investigations to capture and share learnings

• Evaluate zonal isolation requirements for well construction and abandonment.

• Contribute to key technical projects within a cross functional team.

• Support the coaching of less experienced staff to ensure succession.



Education:



Advanced Degree in Geoscience/Petrophysics or Geomechanics



Desirable Criteria:



• Sound Geoscience and Geomechanics background, working knowledge of Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control

• Proficient in Techlog and Excel

• Proficient in Petrel

• Proficient in vendor real-time monitoring software

• Experience in well planning and operations