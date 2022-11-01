Pore Pressure Fracture Gradient Specialist

Job summary

BP is currently seeking an experienced PPFG/Geomechanics Specialist. This role will support Subsurface and Wells teams in well planning, execution, zonal isolation, abandonment, and continuous improvement. In addition, the role may support determination of reservoir operating limits and completion activities. Pore pressure and fracture gradient drill window definition is a high priority, safety-related activity that underpins the Well Basis of Design for all bp operated wells. The successful candidate will lead development of safety-related compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts, pressure detection strategies for strategic regional wells, engage geomechanics in the development of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, will evaluate sub-surface related “non-productive time” (NPT) events for root cause to drive learning, and will coach junior staff. The successful candidate will be a self-starter and will be effective in collaboration within a cross-functional team.

Key Accountabilities:

• Deliver safety related Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient Drill Window Forecast with integrated geomechanics

• Evaluate NPT events and support investigations to capture and share learnings

• Evaluate zonal isolation requirements for well construction and abandonment.

• Recommend limits for safe reservoir operations, and support completion activities.

• Key contributor or leader on technical decisions for the function or business.

• Help develop the next generation of skilled practitioners in this scarce skill discipline to ensure succession.



Education:

Advanced Degree in Geoscience/Petrophysics or Geomechanics



Desirable Criteria:

• Sound Geoscience and Geomechanics background, working knowledge of Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control

• Proficient in Techlog and Excel

• Proficient in Petrel

• Proficient in vendor real-time monitoring software

• Experience in well planning and operations



