Job summary

The PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient) Specialist in the Eastern Hemisphere Central Team may support Exploration and Development well planning, execution, abandonment, and continuous improvement through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts. The role may support at least two drill centers and/or one exploration well and a regional project. They will integrate geomechanics into the use of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, support pressure detection efforts as required for specific exploration, appraisal, or complex development wells, and evaluate sub-surface related non-productive time (NPT) events into new forecasts.



The PPFG Specialist will actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate learnings from other regions into local workflows and processes.

What to you will deliver

PPFG forecasting in the formal role of Pore Pressure Prediction (PPP) SPA (Single Point of Accountability).

Operational support as Pore Pressure Detection (PPD) SPA with assurance from the regional PPD SPA.

Participation in subsurface related NPT analyses and investigations.

Zonal isolation evaluation.

Liaise with Geomechanics Specialist

Coach less experienced team members

What you will need to be successful

In addition to having a University Degree in Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Geoscience, or Geomechanics you will also need to demonstrate:

Strong skills in PPFG, including pore pressure detection and awareness of geomechanics principles

Able to interpret surface and downhole data/logs for drilling operations and geological context

Strong knowledge of different types of drilling hazards

Excellent communication, able and willing to convey key concepts across local squads

Good initiative, self-starter.

It would also be beneficial for you to have:

HPHT PPFG prediction and detection experience.

Familiarity with Techlog and Petrel software.

Working knowledge of Geoscience and Geomechanics: Awareness of Petrophysics, Basin Modelling, Processing Geophysics, Reservoir Engineering, Drilling Engineering, Rig Systems, and Well Control. Ability to code (either VBA, Python).

