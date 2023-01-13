The PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient) Specialist in the Eastern Hemisphere Central Team may support Exploration and Development well planning, execution, abandonment, and continuous improvement through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts. The role may support at least two drill centers and/or one exploration well and a regional project. They will integrate geomechanics into the use of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, support pressure detection efforts as required for specific exploration, appraisal, or complex development wells, and evaluate sub-surface related non-productive time (NPT) events into new forecasts.
The PPFG Specialist will actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate learnings from other regions into local workflows and processes.
The PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient) Specialist in the Eastern Hemisphere Central Team may support Exploration and Development well planning, execution, abandonment, and continuous improvement through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts. The role may support at least two drill centers and/or one exploration well and a regional project. They will integrate geomechanics into the use of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, support pressure detection efforts as required for specific exploration, appraisal, or complex development wells, and evaluate sub-surface related non-productive time (NPT) events into new forecasts.
The PPFG Specialist will actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate learnings from other regions into local workflows and processes.