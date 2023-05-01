Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

Would you like to join our team to support well planning, execution, abandonment, and continuous improvement through the development of compliant pore and fracture pressure forecasts?

We are looking for the PPFG (Pore Pressure and Fracture Gradient) Specialist!

We need you to support at least two drill centers and/or one exploration well and a regional project. The role will engage with Geomechanics in the use of wellbore strengthening and wellbore stability evaluations, support pressure detection efforts as required for specific exploration, appraisal, or complex development wells, and evaluate subsurface related “non productive time” events into new forecasts as well as serving as an instructor for sections of the formal Pore Pressure Principles intermediate course. Successful candidate will actively participate in PPFG/Geomechanics global calls/workshops to share regional learning, regional workflows, and look for opportunities to incorporate learnings from other regions into local workflows and processes.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key responsibilities

Pore Pressure Prediction: Build integrated, compliant PPFG forecasts for Exploration, Appraisal, or Reservoir Development wells. Interaction with drilling, subsurface teams sharing knowledge, data and learnings from drilling and well planning.

Pore Pressure Detection: contribute to PPD efforts for Exploration, Appraisal, and/or complex Development wells with help of regional PPD SPA.

Coach, mentor and develop staff to ensure appropriate development and career progression of junior staff within Subsurface and Wells.

WBS model build and analysis: integration of subsurface data and offset drilling information.

New Well Delivery Common Process: contribute PPFG/Geomechanics information to planning documents, perform post well analyses and document experiences related to pressure and drilling hazards.

Regulatory and Operational: contribute to reservoir design operating limits, broaching analyses, zonal isolation assessment, alternate well design, deviation/abandonment risk assessments.

Drillability Assessment: Depleted reservoir/wellbore strengthening evaluation for development drilling through life of field, sidetracks from existing wells with zonal isolation issues. Exploration Prospectivity Assessment using PPFG concepts, hopper prospects for existing fields.

PPFG Workflow, Toolkit development: support development and implementation of a world class PPFG and Geomechanics toolkit

In this role we have the following requirements:

Education

Graduate Degree in Mathematics/Engineering/ Science/ Geoscience/ Geomechanics or equivalent with strong numeracy

Skills and experience

Familiarity with Techlog, and Techlog PPFG toolkit, and aware of the utility the Geomechanics Toolkit

Proficient in Well advisor and applicable vendor real-time monitoring software

Familiarity with Spotfire and extraction of SURM outputs

Awareness of basin modeling tools and network able to provide this input

Proficient in Petrel: data visualization, data extraction

Excellent communication skills, able and willing to convey key concepts across local squads

Good initiative, self-starter

Field Working Knowledge:

Geology: Stratigraphy, Structural Geology, Petroleum Systems/Basin Modelling

Geophysics: Seismic Interpretation, Visualization, seismic processing basics, Imaging/Velocity Model Building, velocity conditioning and QC, Error Analysis

Petrophysics: Basic Log Editing, Log QC, Log Splicing, attribute cross-plotting

Geomechanics: Rock Mechanics Fundamentals, Borehole Stresses, Wellbore Stability, Wellbore Strengthening, FPIT interpretation (Formation Pressure Integrity Test), Rock Mechanics Testing

Basics Operations Geology, Mud Logging

Basic Drilling Engineering: Casing Design, Rig Systems

Basic Well Control/Well Monitoring

Basic Reservoir Engineering

Desirable Criteria:

Ability to code (VBA, Python)

