Portfolio Analysis Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Summary:

This role is dedicated to a developing BP’s long term strategic portfolio modelling and analysis. The role holder will be responsible for managing a small team, and will design, develop, and productionize systems and tools necessary to bring portfolio analysis to senior management. This will require knowledge of project management and IT system development best practices and techniques, understanding of AGILE and sprints will be important to deliver the project as MVPS. The role holder will work closely with senior management to understand their analysis needs and what they consider to be the key risks and key performance indicators to monitor in order to steer the portfolio in a manner that balances risk and reward as bp continues on the path to transform the global energy system.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities:

· Design, develop, and implement reporting and dashboards relevant to provide information in an intuitive manner to senior management.

· Develop databases, and table structures, design workflows and pipelines necessary to keep the data underlying the analysis as recent as possible.

· Develop the portfolio management team, and lead and represent them within the business.

Essential Experience and Education:

· Master's degree, preferably in an economic, statistical, or financial discipline.

· A minimum of 3 years of experience working on the topic of portfolio modelling in the context of an energy company.

· Experience developing databases and table structures, and query methods in SQL.

· Comprehensive understanding of the standard derivatives used in energy risk management.

· Proficiency in the Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, complemented by skills in analytical platforms such as Python.

· Exceptional analytical, interpersonal, and communication skills, with a proven ability to elucidate complex data.

· Fluency in English.

Desirable Qualifications:

· Familiarity with quantitative finance and stochastic calculus.

· Understanding of commercial terms used in renewable power purchase agreements.

· Experience in development of business case models for the renewable energy industry



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

