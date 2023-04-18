Portfolio Analyst - Onshore Renewables

Job summary

Rapidly growing its renewables business is core to bp’s strategy – by 2030 bp aims to have developed around 50GW of net renewable generating capacity up from 3.3GW in 2020.



Gas & Low Carbon Energy are looking for a Portfolio Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables team.

The Portfolio Advisor will be a key member of the Onshore Renewables team and help develop the organization, ensure consistency of approach and value optimization for a portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets.



The role will support the development of processes and standards, coordinate portfolio reporting, effectively support project delivery teams and executive decision making. This role will report into the Head of Portfolio Management for Onshore Renewables.

Key Accountabilities:

Support the development of processes and standards that will drive consistency across a global portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects.

Provide support and analysis as required for the Head of Portfolio Management and VP Onshore Renewables to enable effective decision making.

Lead the coordination of portfolio reporting and work closely with other team members and functions to ensure inputs are delivered in a timely manner.

Support the development of the Onshore Wind and Solar organization and lead on any ad-hoc / special projects as required.

Work closely with other onshore renewables teams and internal enabling functions to develop portfolio wide executions strategies, best practices and implementation plans that drive consistency and maximize value of the onshore renewables portfolio.

Support any major transactions / deal integrations that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide market intelligence and benchmarking activity to ensure delivery competitiveness of the portfolio.

Support the development of and compliance with applicable management systems, support assurance to ensure project teams are delivering in compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Support the development of a central Project Management Office that will drive consistency in scheduling, risk management, budgeting, knowledge management and governance across a global portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects.

Support project teams to implement effective project controls and reporting.

Support the development of frameworks and ways of working to ensure clear roles and responsibilities between central functions, enabling functions, deployed project teams and other business units.

Demonstrate bp’s beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered across the portfolio.

To be successful you will need: