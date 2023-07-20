Portfolio Analyst - Onshore Wind & Solar

Job summary

We are looking for a Portfolio Analyst to join the Onshore Renewables team. The Portfolio Analyst will be a key member of the Onshore Renewables team and help develop the organization, ensure consistency of approach and value optimization for a portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects primarily in support of large integrated hydrogen projects but also standalone utility scale projects and projects in support of decarbonization of bp’s hydrocarbon assets. The role will support the development of processes and standards, coordinate portfolio reporting, effectively support project delivery teams and executive decision making. This role will report into the Head of Portfolio Management for Onshore Renewables.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Key Accountabilities: Support the development of processes and standards that will drive consistency across a global portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects.

Provide support and analysis as required for the Head of Portfolio Management and VP Onshore Renewables to enable effective decision making.

Lead the coordination of portfolio reporting and work closely with other team members and functions to ensure inputs are delivered in a timely manner.

Support the development of the Onshore Wind and Solar organization and lead on any ad-hoc / special projects as required.

Work closely with other onshore renewables teams and internal enabling functions to develop portfolio wide executions strategies, best practices and implementation plans that drive consistency and maximize value of the onshore renewables portfolio.

Support any major transactions / deal integrations that relate to onshore renewables.

Provide market intelligence and benchmarking activity to ensure delivery competitiveness of the portfolio.

Support the development of and compliance with applicable management systems, support assurance to ensure project teams are delivering in compliance with relevant bp and industry policies, standards, regulations and best practices.

Support the development of a central Project Management Office that will drive consistency in scheduling, risk management, budgeting, knowledge management and governance across a global portfolio of onshore renewable energy projects.

Support project teams to implement effective project controls and reporting.

Support the development of frameworks and ways of working to ensure clear roles and responsibilities between central functions, enabling functions, deployed project teams and other business units.

Demonstrate bp’s beliefs which promote a safe and environmentally responsible work culture and ensure HSSE risks are considered across the portfolio.

To be successful you will need: A minimum of a technical bachelors degree level qualification, masters preferable

A strong belief in safety and environmental responsibility with the ability to participate in a strong team safety culture.

A collaborative team member with several years of experience in supporting the development of energy and infrastructure projects. Preferably you will also have direct experience in onshore wind and solar.

Knowledge of project delivery across the lifecycle from conceptual studies to operation including risk, quality and project controls management.

Technical, commercial and regulatory knowledge applicable to asset development including onshore wind, solar and battery technology, interconnection, site design, regulatory requirements, supply chain, contract structures, joint venture management, construction management, investment case development and project financing. Direct in experience in hydrogen projects a plus.

Possess the ability to think strategically, long term, on a global scale and be able to apply previous experience in onshore renewables asset development to drive consistency and value across a large portfolio.

Project and portfolio management experience with knowledge of industry standards and best practices.

A passion for delivery excellence, able to manage uncertainty and a willingness to contribute to wider efforts and initiatives outside of direct accountabilities.

Flexible with a willingness to adjust to changing business priorities.

People skills with the ability to secure support from a wide range of stakeholders.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



