The Construction Manager is responsible for managing a team and is accountable for all construction work on a highly complex project. This work must be planned thoroughly according to BP and local safety standards, as well as industry best practice. This role holds responsibility for construction HSSE, local reputation and construction integrity. This role is also responsible for providing oversight and direction for 3rd party contractors and their performance. This role also manages all aspects of Construction (fabrication) activities (Contract Administration, Scheduling, Cost, Quality Assurance, Labour, Forecasting) during the Select, Define, Execute and Operate stages of a project.
Portfolio Construction Manager
As a Portfolio Construction Manager for Rotterdam, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of New Energy capital projects, including Biofuels and Hydrogen scopes, through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.
In this role you will: