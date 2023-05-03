Job summary

The Construction Manager is responsible for managing a team and is accountable for all construction work on a highly complex project. This work must be planned thoroughly according to BP and local safety standards, as well as industry best practice. This role holds responsibility for construction HSSE, local reputation and construction integrity. This role is also responsible for providing oversight and direction for 3rd party contractors and their performance. This role also manages all aspects of Construction (fabrication) activities (Contract Administration, Scheduling, Cost, Quality Assurance, Labour, Forecasting) during the Select, Define, Execute and Operate stages of a project.

Portfolio Construction Manager



As a Portfolio Construction Manager for Rotterdam, you will lead a multi-discipline construction team to plan and deliver the construction elements of New Energy capital projects, including Biofuels and Hydrogen scopes, through to mechanical completion, ensuring that the facilities are constructed and handed over in a safe, timely and cost-effective manner, integrating all inputs and meeting the engineering and quality intent.



In this role you will:

Leadership and oversight of all attributes of construction delivery

Establish the culture of safe execution and quality build throughout the project’s lifecycle

Collaborate with all disciplines, contractor, and stakeholders to embed a ‘start with the end in mind’ mindset.

Lead the development of the construction execution strategy including schedule, readiness criteria, resource plan and budget in line with the overall project execution plan.

Engage with the engineering team during design development and lead implementation of constructability across all work scopes.

Lead a multi-discipline construction team and coordinate the work of the team to ensure efficient construction delivery

Lead construction work scope development and construction contractor selection, act as contract accountable manager for construction work scopes, manage changes to scope, then ensure delivery within the plan.

Manage contractor performance and competence assurance

Set KPIs for construction, oversees contractor execution of construction activities and accountable for contractor performance against targets, intervening as needed to ensure they are met.

Ensures conformance to bp’s requirements for work scopes and drives compliance with all technical integrity and HSSE expectations, acting as site safety leader.

Identifies construction execution risks at appropriate project stages manages risks in accordance with the project risk management plan.

Builds and maintains relationships with stakeholders, leads coordination of key contractor and construction interfaces to ensure smooth handover to commissioning.

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

Chartered Engineering (or equivalent) qualification

Extensive & demonstrated experience of leading large-scale construction works

Experience and track record in complex, onshore brownfield major projects

Experience in front end construction planning to de-risk brownfield scope discovery and execution

Experience in integrating with asset Operations and handling conflicting priorities

Strong safety leadership for both personal and process safety

Ability to prioritise effectively and provide space for teams to deliver

Can work within an Agile framework applying the tools and techniques to great effectiveness and efficiency to enable team performance

Strong people skills, ability to lead by example and to lead without line authority

Experienced in contract management and proficient in cost and schedule management processes

Experience in project delivery is a Refinery environment is a preference

Experience working with range of contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum etc.)

Ability to work across multiple projects

Ability to travel and work across Europe circa 25% of your time

This position is office based at our central Dutch BP office near our BP Refinery - Europoort Rotterdam. Candidates must be in the possession of transport towards our location. The location can't be reached by public transport.