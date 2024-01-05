This role is not eligible for relocation

Trading & Shipping



Marketing Group



The Market Development and Innovation (MD&I) team was created to be the integrator within T&S, driving and implementing the medium to long term strategic priorities of T&S and integrating with group strategy. MD&I is commodity and region agnostic. It consists of the Portfolio Management, Strategy, Data, Vista (innovation/technology), Early Talent, NOJV Creation and T&S HSE teams. MD&I is also accountable for developing T&S’s Sustainability Plans and ensuring we meet our Aims.Portfolio Management (PM) was established in 2021 in T&S. We aim to provide the strategic insights and tools to enable decision making and prioritisation to the T&S leadership team, so that T&S’s strategic, sustainability and financial delivery targets can be met.Whilst the PM vision, processes and approaches are evolving and iterating, we have delivered a number of projects to date – Non-Operated Joint Ventures (NOJVs): Global Hub, Operating model and Portfolio Review tool, PM Data Insights Tool, Sustainability Plans and Aim 3 roadmap – which need to be embedded and maintained into T&S BAU. In addition, there are areas of the T&S portfolio that still need to be developed such as our customer portfolio approach and change management. The PM Team leads cross-T&S projects and supports bp-wide projects.



Reporting to the VP Portfolio Management T&S, the Portfolio Data Insights Analyst will focus on commercially maintaining and developing our existing key tools – Portfolio Data Insights Tool, NOJV Portfolio Review, and potential new tools as they deliver – Aim 3 Volume/CI tool, project tracking toolkit and Customer insights.

The Portfolio Data Insights Analyst will need strong data and PowerBI skills as well as an understaning of our underlying commercial businesses, to be able to spot patterns and insights and the be able to visualise the data in PowerBI to create relevant tools to aid decision making. For more complex projects, they would work with I&E resources as a Product Owner to handle any additional development needed.

The type of insights created will include how T&S portfolio is tracking against key achievements (strategic objectives, financial delivery, sustainability goals) or the use/projected use of resources (FTEs, capex) aggregated at a portfolio level, or drilldown into specific areas of T&S, then analysing what this means for the T&S business.

Whilst the role requires technical skills, it is a commercially focussed role, with exposure across T&S in terms of strategy, deal pipeline, business unit/commodity bench activity and financial plans. Candidates should be commercially minded, innovative self-starters with track record of delivery across multiple stakeholders.

Day-to-day management of PM Data Insights Tool, including:

Understanding underlying data structure

Identifying and resolving with relevant Commercial/CD teams where data quality is poor

Developing new ways of presenting and interrogating the data via PowerBI

Co-ordinating with the I&E (IT) Opex team to manage resolution of technical issues

Build strong relationships with the SalesForce I&E (IT) team to understand new functionality and drive any new requests needed for PM

Management of the NOJV Portfolio Review tool:

Develop new Powerbi trending visuals to drive SVP insights as the portfolio expands

Integrate new KPIs and drive excellence in systematic analysis of T&S NOJVs

Build strong data security across multiple user profiles to allow for expanded use across T&S

Support new initiatives from a data visioning perspective, for example:

Working with Strategy team to capture, systematise and incorporate into existing tooling, the forward views of delivery and growth targets and resources required in order to execute the strategies the team has created

Working with the our Vista (Innovation) and Data teams to develop customer insights

Support T&S project tracking tool including aggregation of smartsheets and visualising insights via PowerBI

Support Aim 3 tooling/tracking as it evolves

Support VP Portfolio Management in production of briefing materials, reports and presentations and present to T&S leadership necessary.

Work with other members of MDI, commercial teams, Shipping and Finance to ensure project alignment and delivery.

Maintain an understanding of business and competitive environments to support insights development.

Background in Commercial or Finance & Risk, with experience across T&S or similar energy trader;

Technical experience:

DAX for PowerBI

Experience using Databricks Strong SQL and/or Python skills

Track record of delivering multiple, simultaneous projects and working to deadlines, with strong communication skills;

Experience in establishing relationships, building trust and collaborating across organisational boundaries. Able to manage and influence a broad range of stakeholders. Using this to build and maintain a strong network;

Self motivated, highly driven and able to work independently, whilst possessing interpersonal and decision-making skills to make sound commercial judgements;

Strong character, willing to speak up and challenge existing processes;

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products

No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Brand Management, Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer Journey Mapping, Customer Segmentation, Customer Service Design, Customer value proposition, Delivers an effortless customer experience, Developing creative marketing content, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Marketing strategy, Offer execution and growth, Proposition development, Retail Category Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Sustainability awareness and action, Using market research effectively



