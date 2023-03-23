Portfolio Developer- Cape Town

Yes - Domestic (In country) only

Job summary

This role is responsible for the ongoing management and optimisation of bp's existing portfolio of service stations (the base network) including contract renewals (DO and CL), upgrades, raze and rebuilds and site rationalisation (tail closures and disposals) in line with the 4-year Roadmap (High Grade Portfolio and Network).

Key Accountabilities:

Number of projects and Capex allocated depend on the strategy and assigned area of responsibility

To deliver outstanding performance on DO supply and CL agreement renewals, upgrades, rebuilds and disposals - maximising opportunities in the existing network through monitoring, managing and reviewing the performance and profitability and conducting timely contract renewals. Adherence to and implementation of company policies and procedures whilst executing these.

To drive the negotiation and renewal of both DO and CL sites in the existing portfolio, as well as identifying and securing NTI/B opportunities when required.

To monitor ongoing property market changes and competitors’ networks within the assigned area of responsibility to inform negotiation tactics with dealers/landlords.

To renew and adjust existing DO/CL agreements according to bp requirements (e.g. rentals, RAS etc.)

To drive milestones through the CVP process leading to the execution of property improvements agreed between the dealer/landlord and bp.

To prepare and present ATN’s, EFM’s and business cases using the established templates and models with timely submission for sign-off.

To manage all property changes required for bp service stations for issues relating to various permits & approvals for existing service stations (e.g. exit, entrance, parking, water and sewage infrastructures, MID’s, convenience shops etc.) mainly due to the changes in the local infrastructure

To manage the existing DO and CL agreements including managing of 3rd party landlords on bp service stations, who are not the dealers.

To plan and manage any divestment activities, including recommendation of service station disposals/closure, decommission etc.

Manage professional houses providing; town planning, architectural, engineering, traffic and project management services

To effectively work with other relevant teams to streamline the execution and reporting of the High Grade Portfolio and Network activities

Ability to package and sell the bp offer including; Supply & Logistics, Convenience, Fuel quality, Marketing campaigns and Loyalty programs

Understanding of the issues and finding solutions to improve the relationship with dealers/landlords and other key influencers in the retail property development arena.

Motivates all capital investment programmes and develop and execute all disposal plans.

Education & Experience Required:



Education

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Commerce, Property Studies, Urban Planning or equivalent

Experience

5 - 10 years in Retail portfolio / network assessment

Sound understanding of Retail business

Experience in leading permitting procedures independently

Ability to prepare, monitor and review budgets

Sound understanding of economics of investment

Experience in leading of the real estate negotiations independently

Experience in town-planning

Profound understanding of the assigned area and development plans

HSSE awareness concerning work safety, trainings on defence driving

Relationship with local authorities

Skills & Competencies

Good interpersonal skills

Good communication at all levels within bp

Good negotiation skills

Effective at providing coaching, and feedback to Asset team members

High level of attention to detail

Very well organized and with strong time management

Proficient in English

Computer literate

