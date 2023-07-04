Portfolio Developer - Cape Town

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Be part of the transformation By 2025, we aim to be a different kind of energy company, one that continuously puts convenience at the forefront of how people live. Because we are led by our purpose to reimagine how we can improve people lives, we will listen and work with others on our transformation journey to redefine convenience, expand our footprint and develop distinctive non-fuel offerings. With over 500 outlets, we impact the lives of millions of South Africans everyday providing solutions to start and end your day. We’re leading innovation through partnerships beyond fuel creating new experiences and opportunities. We remain invested in South Africa, and we invite you to be part of this journey - a path of self-discovery, growth, and transformation. It's one that requires creativity, purpose, and energy. It's a journey that will take you through different phases of your life, each with opportunities to fuel a new future in retail and convenience. This role is responsible for the ongoing management and optimisation of bp's existing portfolio of service stations in line with the business strategy. Pro-actively securing the renewal of contracts for existing service stations with property owners. The role requires researching, appraising, negotiating, economic evaluation and presentation of proposals to bp management.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Sales Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Number of projects and Capex allocated depend on the strategy and assigned area of responsibility.

To pro-actively secure bp’s existing network of service stations profitably through negotiations with property owners.

To deliver outstanding performance on the renewal of contracts, upgrades, rebuilds and disposals.

Maximising opportunities in the existing network through monitoring, managing and reviewing the performance and profitability and conducting timely renewal of contracts.

Identifying and securing new service station opportunities when required.

Adherence to and implementation of company policies and procedures whilst executing these.

To monitor ongoing property market changes and competitors’ networks within the assigned area of responsibility to inform negotiation tactics with property owners and anticipate changes.

Own and maintain relationship with property owners through the contract renewal process.

Understanding the issues and finding solutions to improve and grow the relationship with property owners and other key influencers in the retail property development arena.

Systematic management of contract renewals from appraisal to completion.

Preparing and presenting proposals and business cases to internal stakeholders using the established templates and models with timely submission for sign-off.

Ability to package and sell the bp offer which includes: Convenience, Fuel quality, Design, Brand, Marketing campaigns and Loyalty programs

To manage all property changes required for bp service stations relating to permits and approvals (e.g. accesses , land use rights, convenience shops etc.).

To plan and manage any divestment activities, including recommendation of service station disposals/closure, decommission etc.

Manage professional houses providing; town planning, architectural, engineering, traffic and project management services

To effectively work with other relevant teams to streamline the execution and reporting of the various property activities, including post-project reviews.

Job Holder Requirements

(Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education

Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Commerce, Property Studies, Urban Planning or equivalent.

Experience

Min. 5 years experience in securing tenure for clients in a property portfolio or as a property agent

Experience in proactively negotiating profitable tenure for clients/tenants with property owners independently.

Ability to prepare, monitor and review annual plans and budgets within designated geography.

Sound understanding of investment economics and business practices.

Experience in assessing opportunities and making recommendations for investment.

HSSE awareness

Experience with construction teams to ensure optimum and timely developments

Skills & Competencies

A self-starter who has the ability to be persistent when securing bp’s existing service stations with property owners

Pro-active in solving business challenges in securing existing service stations.

Good interpersonal, communication and written skills within bp and with property owners.

Excellent negotiator

High level of attention to detail, being very well organized and with strong time management

Focused, good business etiquette and well presented.

Values of trust, transparency, accountability, and consistency

Proficient in English

Computer literacy: MS Office essential.

Further Behavioural Competencies

Demonstrates understanding of the bp business and the property owner needs, taking responsibility for delivering results and following up with property owners in a timely manner.

Develops and aligns own plans and sequence of activities with the delivery of the bp strategy, including timing and resources.

Coordinates planning activities with own team and other areas of the business, respecting the diversity of talent in a team.

Proactively shares progress of delivery, readily seeking opportunities to collaborate when required to deliver individual and team goals.

Builds strong networks with the property owners, professional houses and internal teams.

Takes the initiative to resolve day to day problems and understands when issues should be escalated.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Contracts, Investments, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Planning



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.