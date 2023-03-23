Portfolio Developer- Johannesburg

This role is responsible for the ongoing management and optimisation of bp's existing portfolio of service stations (the base network) including contract renewals (DO and CL), upgrades, raze and rebuilds and site rationalisation (tail closures and disposals) in line with the 4-year Roadmap (High Grade Portfolio and Network).
Key Accountabilities:
Number of projects and Capex allocated depend on the strategy and assigned area of responsibility
Grade HResponsible for managing regional direct sales activities, delivering the strategic plan to meet the business' growth aspirations and supporting the development of sales direct/B2B strategies to maximise profitability and Business to Business (B2B) sales opportunities. The scope of the role will influence the grade – this can include financial accountability, geographical scope, leadership responsibilities and overall level of responsibility.