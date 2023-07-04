Portfolio Excellence Engineer – New Energy

The P&O Projects Organisation is accountable for the delivery of Oil &Gas, Low Carbon and New Energy Projects. Within this portfolio, New Energy delivers the front end Appraisal portfolio of Hydrogen, CCUS, Bio from concept through to the end of Optimise. In this role you will report to the VP New Energy, and have direct support to the VP and the NE Leadership Team, with exposure to the full portfolio, stakeholders and activity set covered therein. The position will provide day to day support to the VP and will cover the majority of the performance management processes for the team. The role is a key piece in ensuring that the New Energy team operates in an efficicent and effective manger and will cover areas such as prioritization, project support. The role will be required to engage with various stakeholders and will provide the opportunity to influence. This position is a fantastic opportunity to both provide significant contribution to the running of the NE organisation, as well as gaining enormous exposure on how the business in this growth area works.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 2 more}
