Portfolio Excellence Engineer – New Energy

Job summary

The P&O Projects Organisation is accountable for the delivery of Oil &Gas, Low Carbon and New Energy Projects. Within this portfolio, New Energy delivers the front end Appraisal portfolio of Hydrogen, CCUS, Bio from concept through to the end of Optimise. In this role you will report to the VP New Energy, and have direct support to the VP and the NE Leadership Team, with exposure to the full portfolio, stakeholders and activity set covered therein. The position will provide day to day support to the VP and will cover the majority of the performance management processes for the team. The role is a key piece in ensuring that the New Energy team operates in an efficicent and effective manger and will cover areas such as prioritization, project support. The role will be required to engage with various stakeholders and will provide the opportunity to influence. This position is a fantastic opportunity to both provide significant contribution to the running of the NE organisation, as well as gaining enormous exposure on how the business in this growth area works.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities expected from role:

Accountable to the VP New Energy, P&O Projects:

Organising content, updates and running leadership team meetings including weekly unit prioritisation sessions, project deepdives, monthly LT meetings, LT face to face meetings.

Setting agendas and compiling materials for workshops and travel.

Managing OBR inputs and associated monthly updates from projects. Reviewing monthly project progress reports and EVP OnePagers and identifying opportunities for continuous improvement.

Governance and verification processes - gathering information, adjusting and modifying the process where appropriate, informing the team and communicating updates to process.

Digital tools and processes - reporting, performance management, portfolio overviews. Development of digital tools to automate processes and ensuring a single source of truth with up to date information is available to feed various monthly and quarterly processes including OBRs, BPRs and OPRs.

Compiling and defining "how we work" clarity for the LT and wider team based on emerging understanding of cross entity working with G&LCE and C&P.

Lead NE communications and engagement coordinating townhalls, diagonal slices and arranging other opportunities for the broader projects team to gain awareness of NE activities.

Interfacing with wider teams, work streams and initiatives. Providing NE inputs and facilitating connections with the NE team. Work streams and initiatives such as Aim 1 Long Term Planning, Common Process Transformation, Contractor Management & SVO, P&O Projects Technology, I&E Digital Innovation, C&EA Subsidy Funding and others.

Ensuring availability of appropriate portfolio overviews - projects updates, sustainability overviews, process safety summaries etc - drawing together key inputs from team members and the wider organisation and ensuring portfolio views are kept up to date.

Provide input into diary management, identifying and advising on priorities.

Gather overview on projects resource health and collate information on future resource needs.

Essential Education:

Bachelors degree.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Track record of performance and future potential.

Bias for action, proactive, creative and performance focused.

Ability to communicate with range of stakeholders and peers.

Background in Projects would be an advantage.

Desirable criteria & qualifications:

Project delivery.

New Energy context.

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many other benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

