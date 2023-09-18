Portfolio Hiring Lead - P&O Projects

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

bp set out a strategy that will see us transform from international oil company producing resources-to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers. Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero. We are in action today, making strides in areas like renewables, hydrogen, EV charging, convenience, and bioenergy. As P&O Projects portfolio hiring lead you will be at the forefront of change, helping the business to achieve #netzero by supporting and engaging the internal and external talent community aligned to your business portfolio. Your key role is to build recruitment strategies, act as a key relationship manager for senior stakeholders across the Projects business, talent community and the wider People & Culture team.

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

bp set out a strategy that will see us transform from international oil company producing resources-to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers. Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero. We are in action today, making strides in areas like renewables, hydrogen, EV charging, convenience, and bioenergy.As P&O Projects portfolio hiring lead you will be at the forefront of change, helping the business to achieve #netzero by supporting and engaging the internal and external talent community aligned to your business portfolio. Your key role is to build recruitment strategies, act as a key relationship manager for senior stakeholders across the Projects business, talent community and the wider People & Culture team.



Job Description:

The P&O Projects portfolio hiring lead will manage the interdisciplinary squad comprised of representatives from wider Talent acquisition & matching community, interface with the senior P&C partner and Talent Integrator to manage complex and end-to-end hiring across different entities and geographies, and act as the recruitment delivery lead coordinating bespoke talent solutions and strategy for the business.

The role sits in Talent acquisition & matching organization and reports into Head of growth portfolio hiring role.

Key Accountabilities

Helps to create recruitment strategy, working alongside senior P&C partner, talent integrator and senior TA&M stakeholders to construct appropriate project timelines and recruitment teams to meet Project business needs

Leads the inter-disciplinary (comprised of representatives from Talent and wider People & culture) squad to manage end-to-end programmatic hiring across different disciplines and geographies

Maintains close connectivity with strategic workforce planning and capability plans, leads the delivery of recruitment activity within the business portfolio, ensuring ongoing hiring campaigns run smoothly

Acts as a bridge between business and wider TA&M organization and contributes to the success of TA&M organization through driving operational excellence and readiness for future: plans for future rounds of hiring activity, connecting with other areas of TA&M (ie. executive hiring, early careers, talent attraction) to share updates or potential requests

Is responsible for ensuring data integrity and accuracy for the dedicated client groups on recruitment performance metrics that are reflected in TA&M dashboards. Provides integral data reports, insights and updates to the business and TA&M stakeholders

Acts as a point of escalation for all project recruiters across the portfolio to unlock problems and provide guidance on how to progress through ambiguity and complexity

Pipelines for future hiring; carrying out skills identification assessments, building talent pools and connecting with key internal and external talent

Grows subject matter expertise, becoming familiar with key themes and trends within business portfolio areas to make informed decisions. Share knowledge and insights with other team members to empower learning and development, supporting others where needed.

Ensures compliance of bp’s culture framework and TA&M process including hiring inclusively guidelines.

Desirable criteria

Proven experience in managing large-scale or complex projects/programs

Robust capability in project management, with underpinning ability to effectively prioritise conflicting demands

Natural curiosity and interest in the evolving talent needs of the future

Data-driven and able to underpin recommendations with sound logic

Ability to connect, integrate and influence across stakeholder groups to drive impact for the business

Agile, and able to respond to the emerging needs of the business

Essential Education

University degree in relevant field (or equivalent experience)

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.