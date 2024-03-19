Portfolio Lead, Net Zero Operations

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



HSSE Group



Responsible for critical integration across P&O and other bp entities to maintain Group-wide oversight of bp’s long-term operational carbon emissions outlook, including a prioritised view of the primary levers to reduce emissions, with the purpose of informing Entity and Group plans and strategy.

Lead biannual updates to our long-term carbon emissions forecast and be responsible for the outputs and insights from this work, including views on risk and uncertainty. In leading this work, manage an agile, multi-disciplinary, multi-functional squad to ensure an integrated, company-wide approach.

Work collaboratively to ensure carbon is fully integrated into company governance processes. It will also provide a central view on the effectiveness of existing approaches and emerging technology options, to the achieve our long-term net zero operations ambition, drawing on competitor intelligence, and as a contributing member of key external industry associations, to support insights.

Oversee bp’s long-term operational carbon emissions outlook through close integration with key partners across bp including Production & Operations (Subsurface, Major Projects, Site Projects, Production and Refining operations, Wells), Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures (Strategy, Carbon Ambition), Planning & Performance Management, Mergers & Acquisitions and Innovation & Engineering (Engineering, Digital Science, Technology, Innovation) and Gas & Low Carbon Energy (Hydrogen, Carbon Capture & Storage and bioenergy).

Work with PPM and I&E Digital to support automation and digitisation of the long-term operational carbon emissions outlook.

Support strategy updates through understanding long-term operational carbon emissions trajectories of various scenarios and optionality for making deep, long-term operational emissions reductions.

Communicate carbon emissions implications of portfolio decisions at key governance forums such as the Resilient Hydrocarbon Outlook Forum (RHOF). Work with Subsurface and Investment Governance/Policy to continually improve integration of carbon into established governance processes. Lead carbon integration and review per bp’s GIAPP process.

Understand our competitors’ carbon performance and approaches to long-term operational carbon emissions management and draw insights for bp. Support the Mergers & Acquisition team to understand carbon emissions implications of M&A activity.

A degree in an Engineering, Natural Science or an Environmental Science discipline area or equivalent and professional membership

Cross functional leadership expertise in an agile environment.

Experience of building collaborative, trusting working relationships and fostering an open, transparent, encouraging working environment.

Demonstrable influence successfully at senior levels in the company.

Proven track record of analyzing and drawing key insights from data.

Track record of building strong relationships to support delivery of results.

Deep technical expertise in and working experience with operational carbon emissions performance (includes fossil fuels, renewables, hydrogen, biofuels, shipping, etc) and carbon accounting and reporting.

Demonstrable working experience and deep understanding of bp’s investment governance processes and system.

Great interpersonal and team working skills.

Excellent communication skills both face to face and in a remote working environment.

A strong understanding of the place of carbon and emissions reductions in the context of the energy industry, the energy transition and the Paris Agreement.

Experience working with different parts of bp, an understanding of different business ways of working, goals and needs.

Deep understanding of bp’s portfolio and the key sources of emissions.

Experience of managing carbon in operations and/or Projects and the common trade-offs and constraints involved in delivering low carbon projects.

Deep technical expertise with internal GHG and external ESG reporting.

The successful candidate will need to be able to work remotely with a global team and a global customer base across bp.

Flexible working is supported.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



