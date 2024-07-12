Portfolio Management Lead

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

About the Role:

The Portfolio Lead is responsible for ongoing oversight of the T&S credit portfolio, including the performance of the integrated credit control framework as it relates to the same. Portfolio Analysts will have primary responsibility for a particular T&S line of business, working closely with the relevant Portfolio Manager supporting the same – and will also cross-train and assist on other parts of the portfolio as required, whether in the ordinary course or as temporary backup.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, allowing them to manage increasingly complex challenges and interfaces, to own increasingly sophisticated interactions and to form an integral part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the credit team and broader office.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide first-line of defense, Day 2 monitoring and oversight of T&S’ credit portfolio, with accountabilities including but not limited to: Monitor current and forward counterparty credit exposure profiles relative to approved credit limits, interrogating any excesses and determining appropriate next steps Monitor the price-stress view of the portfolio, facilitating proactive risk management conversations for any outsized concentration risks observed Identify and manage and issues with data feeds into, or calculations within, the credit system – including missing trades, netting breakdowns, orphaned collateral, etc. Review portfolio compliance with any applicable credit frameworks Proactively identify any potential constraints on T&S activity which could be avoided by changes in credit limits or terms supportable given current Global Credit Research outlook and current portfolio concentrations Capture and adjustment, as required, of any overdue payments or special deals not naturally updated via the overnight system run – including any key context related thereto Help populate and update credit watchlists – including the tracking of any agreed next steps and bespoke risk interventions and controls Review performance of decision logic within pre-deal check tools – suggesting calibrations or fixes as necessary to enable timely and efficient support for ordinary course trading flows



Collaborate cross-functionally and with relevant Portfolio Lead to prepare discussion materials for, and to then participate in, periodic portfolio/industry reviews and credit framework reviews for the Credit LT, business Risk Committees, T&S Policy & Risk Committee.

Stay current on Global Credit Research reviews for counterparties and industries relevant to their assigned portfolio(s)

Work with Portfolio Lead and Data & Analytics team to stay familiar with prevailing commercial strategic, business strategies and data and exposure modelling relevant to their assigned portfolio(s) to be well-positioned to identify anomalies as they arise from time and to recommend solutions to portfolio information challenges over time.

Over time, depending on the evolution of T&S credit risk delivery model, Portfolio Analyst accountabilities could expand to include delegated authority to set and change credit limits and to approve or decline specific transaction opportunities in addition to more end-to-end ownership of other key credit controls.

Key Requirements:

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required

7-10 years of relevant work experience

Demonstrated ability be able to interpret complex business scenarios and produce accurate analysis and MI/Data solutions under pressure.

Prior exposure to commodity trading, credit risk roles.

Experience in database interrogation and analysis tools, such as SQL, Dataiku.

Python coding experience a plus.

Prior experience in corporate credit risk management, fixed income portfolio monitoring or management, structured trade finance, or a related function within a financial institution, commodity trader, or similar

A passion for the role and a relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Strong analytical and financial skills, including fluency with models and financial derivatives (or similar variable exposures common to trading businesses)

Excellent interpersonal skills and comfort working with both senior and junior stakeholders across the various functional areas of the organization

An innovative mindset that embraces the opportunity to add value by devising new approaches or solutions to overcome data or resource challenges to achieve desired outcomes

Demonstrated comfort and ability exercising critical thinking and independent judgment

A strong team player who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Commodity Risk Management, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Exposure Management, Group Problem Solving, Internal control and compliance, Market Knowledge, Market Risk Management, Operational Risk, Portfolio analytics, Resilience, Thought Leadership, Trade discipline and compliance, Trade execution and management, Trading and shipping data knowledge, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.