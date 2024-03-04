This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are looking for a Portfolio Manager to join our Portfolio Management (PM) team as we strive to transform and connect the global energy market. This role will sit within Market Development and Innovation (MD&I) team and play a meaningful role in delivering strategy.

The Market Development and Innovation (MD&I) team was created to be the integrator within T&S (Trading & Shipping), driving and implementing the medium to long term strategic priorities of T&S and integrating with group strategy. It consists of the Portfolio Management, Strategy, Data, Vista (innovation/technology), Early Talent, NOJV Creation and HSE teams. MD&I is also accountable for developing T&S’s Sustainability Plans and ensuring we meet our Aims.

Portfolio Management (PM) was established in 2021 in T&S. We aim to provide the strategic insights and tools to enable decision making and prioritisation to the T&S leadership team, so that T&S’s strategic, sustainability and financial delivery targets can be met. The PM vision, processes and approaches are evolving and iterating to establish a robust PM function and enable us to identify strategic interventions at a portfolio level. The PM Team leads cross-T&S projects and supports bp-wide projects, including professionalising NOJV management, developing our customer portfolio approach and developing our Aim 3 (NetZero Sales) tools and approach.

We offer a hybrid working environment (3 days in office, 2 days at home each week, on average). The office will be located in Canary Wharf, London.

About the role

Reporting into the VP T&S Portfolio Management, the Portfolio Manager will focus on key projects to help develop and support the Portfolio Management agenda.

The types of projects will vary, but will likely include:

Working with Senior Portfolio Manager and Strategy Managers to develop a systematic approach to capturing core data within T&S strategies (GM, FTE, capex, priorities, milestones) to drive commercial insights around delivery of these strategies over time

Working with the Portfolio Data Insights Analyst to ensure that the PM Data Insights tool is correct and effective. Continual development of persona driven insights tailored to different T&S Stakeholder groups

Point of contact for platform data requirements into the special projects

Using this knowledge, support VP Portfolio Management to develop T&S-wide customer project to identify key market segments and strategic customers/accounts

Linking with Change Management project team to deliver aligned and consistent insights

This will require significant stakeholder engagement across T&S and bp – understanding strategies, competing priorities and data to develop credible PM solutions and then ensuring these are embedded into commercial ways of working.

Candidates should be highly motivated, commercially minded, innovative self-starters with proven track records of delivery across multiple and competing stakeholders.

In the role, you will be empowered to:

Support and eventually lead projects that fit within the modular Portfolio Management framework. For example designing and running Working Groups to identify needs/requirements of the business and translating these into PM framework

Identify new areas of focus for PM and work with VP of PM to develop roadmap to tackle them

Using the PM Data Insights tool, identify trends, gaps and create recommendations for the T&S leadership team

Working closely with other members of Portfolio Management, Strategy Managers, Data Managers and other members of MD&I to ensure project alignment

Be PM tag into wider T&S or bp projects/working groups.

Participate in strategy projects in partnership with the T&S Strategy and Commercial teams, to assist the commercial benches in identifying and defining growth strategies for the business

Support VP of Portfolio Management in production of briefing materials, reports and presentations as necessary

Maintain an understanding of current business and competitive environments to support strategy development

Develop and maintain internal networks across T&S and other relevant bp entities to ensure alignment

About you:

Essential experience for success will include:

Strong background in Commercial, Finance & Risk or an “enabler” discipline, with breadth of experience in energy trading;

Excellent track record of delivering projects and/or working to deadlines, with stong written and verbal communication skills;

Experience in establishing strong relationships, building up trust and collaborating across organisational boundaries, and able to manage and influence a broad range of stakeholders. Using this to build and maintain a strong network;

Strong analytical skills and experience synthesising complex data from multiple sources into clear consistent structures;

Ability to create reports and visualisations in PowerBI

Advanced working knowledge of Microsoft Office suite of products;

Other desirable criteria:

Self motivated, highly driven and able to work independently, whilst possessing the interpersonal and decision-making skills, coupled with sound commercial judgement;

Able to work on multiple simultaneous projects;

Strong character, willing to speak up and challenge existing processes and assumptions at senior levels;

Why join us?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Discover your place with us and help our business meet the challenges of the future.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



