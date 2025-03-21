Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Technology Team and advance your career as a



Portfolio Performance and Finance Lead

Technology is at the centre of BP’s Group Strategy. We use our data and technology expertise, to improve efficiency, increase effectiveness and harness the transformational potential of digital technologies and new business models.

In this role You will:

Provide customized delivery and finance management reports, dashboards and insights at squad, service, and portfolio levels

Optimize how demand is placed in the supply market by rigorously selecting suppliers that are best suited to meet business requirements

Be responsible for project onboarding and automating service activities, ensuring quality assurance and managing stakeholder relationships

Supervise resource allocation, financial tracking, and process optimization to support a wide range of projects and collaborators

Manage budgeting and cost optimization for Technology projects, ensuring financial efficiency and alignment with business objectives

Collaborate with senior leadership to provide financial insights that support strategic decision-making

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in Portfolio Finance Performance Management, or Project Management Office (PMO)

Strong communications skills and the ability to operate in a complex, enterprise-scale environment

Experience managing all core components of project financials (budgeting, forecasting, resource management, variance reporting, portfolio dashboard/reporting and insights, accruals, accounting policies)

Broad experience of working across business functions to adopt and improve internal organizational performance management solutions and driving efficiencies for the best outcome for the project and organization

Experience leading and managing teams, with a focus on developing team members and promoting their growth

Ability to simplify complex processes and build innovative solutions

Excellent organizational, conflict resolution, listening and influencing skills, with the ability to manage multiple priorities and stakeholders in a fast-paced environment

Quick learner with a passion for exploring and understanding new concepts and technologies

Enthusiasm about mentoring and developing team members to build a positive and supportive work environment

Expertise in excel and familiar with PowerBI reporting is good to have

Experience with ServiceNow Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) tool is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



