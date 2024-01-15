Portfolio Support Specialist

Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to improve operational performance and support continuous improvement of processes in all aspects of operations.



Bp Solutions Program Management Office is accountable for managing the successful end-to-end delivery of business transformation initiatives and products for a specified transformation program, from opportunity identification, through discovery, development, deployment, and the embedding of sustaining structures. The PSS builds the value case, connecting transformation initiatives to business value, and ensures integration across P&O, I&E (and C&P where appropriate), leading resources to plan and drive the business changes that delivers the greatest well-rounded value, and monitoring the value realization through sustain.

As designated by the PMO Lead, the PSS will be responsible for liaising and/or guiding business process management service resources to deliver workflows in support of business programme delivery. The PSS will facilitate the development, documentation, communication, maintenance and improvement of processes defining ‘how we work’ to support process-based management of operations as part of the discipline delivery.

Build the case for multiple products and proposals across the portfolio. Be able to clearly articulate the levers and dependencies driving value realization.

Monitor and produce regular reporting on value realisation to ensure portfolio improve committed benefits.

Support PMO Lead to define and drive the portfolio strategy, roadmap, and value case for the transformation program.

Partner with digital product managers to implement appropriate digital products into end-to-end transformation initiatives. Deliver sustainable governance processes including leading regular portfolio reviews with product owners and facilitating steering committees with business leadership as required.

Deliver a high-quality customer experience and work with partners to integrate business ideas, opportunities and requirements into transformation opportunities.

Lead and facilitate the implementation, communication, value delivery and scaling of Transformation products through the right business channels. Ensure regular and thorough retrospectives to deploy empirical takeaways in future initiatives (incl. processes and tools).

Support transformation initiatives and products progress from ideation, through opportunity assessment, discovery, and development workflow stages for business implementation.

Proactively identify missing elements of the business processes and liaise with and/or guide business process management service resources and SMEs to deliver new or updated workflows in support of business programme delivery.

Partake in global networks and sub-discipline networks as requested by PMO Lead.

Entrepreneurial self-starter, highly motivated to drive continuous improvement in their part of the organization

Able to deliver direction and develop accountability in uncertainty

Able to think strategically and connect aspirations to tactical delivery

Experience of developing business value cases for change/improvement opportunities

Experience delivering solutions across multiple partners balancing different points of view

Front line business experience of delivering transformational change at a local/regional level

Experience in identifying and delivering on continuous improvement opportunities

Strong awareness of digital capability and experience in digital implementation locally/regionally

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



