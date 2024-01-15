Portfolio Support Specialist

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Bp Solutions Program Management Office is accountable for managing the successful end-to-end delivery of business transformation initiatives and products for a specified transformation program, from opportunity identification, through discovery, development, deployment, and the embedding of sustaining structures. The PSS builds the value case, connecting transformation initiatives to business value, and ensures integration across P&O, I&E (and C&P where appropriate), leading resources to plan and drive the business changes that delivers the greatest well-rounded value, and monitoring the value realization through sustain.
As designated by the PMO Lead, the PSS will be responsible for liaising and/or guiding business process management service resources to deliver workflows in support of business programme delivery. The PSS will facilitate the development, documentation, communication, maintenance and improvement of processes defining ‘how we work’ to support process-based management of operations as part of the discipline delivery.
Key Responsibilities:
Experience and Job requirement:
Recommended experience:
Why Join our team?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.