We have an exciting new opportunity to join as a Portfolio and Delivery Manager here at bp! This role is critical in helping the VP Advanced Lubricants Products Technology to manage the technology program delivery whilst also undertaking multiyear strategic planning of portfolio, investment, and resourcing. The role holder will work closely with the VP and their leadership team as a trusted advisor, sounding board and thinking partner across a wide range of topics. This requires a high degree of collaboration across the bp Applied Sciences Leadership Team, senior leaders who are embedded in the Castrol Extended Leadership Team and technology team members. From time to time the role holder will lead performance management reviews with the Castrol SVP, Castrol CFO and Castrol VP Strategy and Sustainability.



This role is an excellent development opportunity for a highly motivated individual to work at the heart of both Applied Sciences and Castrol. The role will provide invaluable exposure to decision makers, long term strategy, organizational performance management and communication whilst personally leading special projects which deliver continuous improvement in effectiveness of the technology organisation.

Shaping Technology priorities, roadmaps and implementation plans through cross functional collaborations across Castrol technology teams and with marketing, supply chain, finance. Formalizing sign off with Castrol management and AS leaders.

Leading the performance management of these short- and long-term strategic technology programs and their key results – with Castrol management and ALP VP

Build and refresh strategic financial plans and resource management for ALP and Castrol Technology; annual planning cycles, strategic refresh, total cash cost analysis per strategic theme for >$100m total cash investment in technology, $25m capex. Help to build rigor in portfolio management and financial management of opex and capex spend.

Lead special projects which improve technology effectiveness via new digital tools, improved processes, best fit project management practice including agile.

Development of presentation content and briefing materials for key engagements with customers, technology conferences, bp executive leadership team and Keeping Connected calls

Staying abreast of key technology, industry and market landscapes to identify trends and opportunities, and to provide evidence-based insights and thought leadership. This includes detailed understanding of bp’s Energy Outlook models and Castrol’s LUMAS demand model.

Degree holder in science, engineering, mathematics or data science

A strong track record in a technical or techno-commercial discipline.

Proactive self-starter who can work calmly under pressure and prioritise effectively, working across hierarchies and teams to deliver aligned outcomes and build collaborative relationships based on trust.

Basic data modelling skills and awareness of how their application and different ways of working can drive effectiveness for Technology organization.

Leverages relationships and “outside in” thinking to generate new ideas for technology and business directed at major challenges and drive a continuous improvement agenda.

Systematic and strong organisational skills, including preferably project or portfolio management experience.

Exceptional ability to communicate clearly with a very broad range of audiences – oral and written.

Analytical, data driven mindset with attention to detail, combined with openness to think about bigger picture.

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.