Ports Engineer (m/f/d), Offshore Wind

At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.

You will join us as the Ports Engineer in the newly formed Offshore Wind division. In this role you will be the technical authority for ports logistics strategy and port assessments for the German offshore wind projects.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Define the ports and marine logistics strategy for the German OFW projects, including definition of requirements and selection of ports, upgrading works, identify synergies across the portfolio, analyse local content and constraints risks and opportunities.

Develop vessel specifications, assess, manage audits and approve vessels for the offshore installation and operation and maintenance.

provide ports and marine expertise to project teams throughout the full project life cycle.

Develop, manage and train a technical team ensuring that projects are properly resourced.

Build, update and implement the methodology for this discipline.

Define, specify and technically review the offshore installation methods and contracts.

Ensure all interfaces with other areas are considered (turbines, foundations and substations).

Support CAPEX and OPEX estimates.

Ensure technical knowledge transfer.

Establish quality requirements and ensure adherence to them.

Develop ports and vessels strategy to mitigate technical risks and optimises LCoE.

Implementation of innovation, technology and design advancements to optimise LcoE.

You will work with

Coordination with Senior Managers and Managers of Engineering disciplines to ensure the most efficient design and management of the technical interfaces.

Work with multi-located and multi-disciplinary teams locally and globally in OFW and across bp.

Work with procurement, quality and T&I package managers.

Work and coordinate with the respective engineering community, ensuring the knowledge sharing and best use of synergies within bp.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Engineering or similar Degree (Desirable Chartered Engineer or specific MSc.)

High technical experience in the discipline, with a minimum of 5 years’ experience.

Deep technical understanding of the discipline, understanding all the requirements, standards, interfaces and constraints required to develop the assessments and design the projects.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which maximize the global project benefits.

Experience in negotiating marine technical aspects of offshore works.

Management and leadership experience and skills – equipped to motivate, engage and drive high performance.

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.

