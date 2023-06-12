Ports Procurement Lead

Job summary

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. bp’s ambition is to be one of the leading providers of offshore wind energy. A career in offshore wind (OFW) is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. To power the scale and pace of growth that we are targeting, we need the best people in the industry. As part of the team, you’ll be playing a key role in support bp to move towards our net zero ambition, at the same time as being part of one of our exciting new energy businesses. You’ll help to plan for and develop our OFW projects, growing your talent in all kinds of new and exciting ways to define the future of energy. This role is needed to develop and execute the OFW Transport and Installation - Port category strategy. It involves managing supplier engagement, developing deep relationships with suppliers and relevant stakeholders, producing profound market intelligence, and executing procurement agreements. The role will identify opportunities for delivering local content and may also lead sourcing and contracting activities for bp OFW project activity. The role reports to the Head of Procurement, T&I. The right candidate needs to build strong relationships with the business and external stakeholders as well as other teams within bp and procurement. The candidate should have experience in the offshore wind supply chain, ideally related experience in marine vessels, ports and the offshore transport & installation of wind farms. Experience in project procurement and working with clusters and industry bodies to develop local supply chains would be advantageous.

Define approach to market and develop and execute procurement strategy for the global OFW Transport& Installation - Ports category strategy

Work with Business Development to locate and develop port access and facilities for project execution and O&M phases

Work with bp engineering to ensure bp’s robust quality and HSSE standards are met

Develop and manage supplier relationships with various ports, including developing agreements and managing post award contract management

Understand local laws and regulations to support port development

Represent bp in industry clusters, supplier visits and conference events demonstrating leadership in our approach in the T&I category

Manage contracting and delivery of local infrastructure needs and ensure logistics and execution planning for marine vessel ports.

Where project sourcing is required - Lead sourcing, negotiation and contracting as a core part of the project delivery team

Develop and implement necessary compliance, sustainability, digital security and key supplier code of conduct processes and policies



A University degree in a related field is preferred. However, experience and attitude are key, and we’re looking for someone who has:

Genuine passion for developing Low Carbon renewable solutions and excitement about bp’s journey and the influence procurement has on this growth area.

Experience in supply chain management or project development, preferably for large infrastructure, manufacturing, or energy projects, including renewable energy projects.

Experience in offshore wind procurement related to marine vessels, ports and offshore installation.

Understanding of the complexities of offshore wind project development, its components, and the associated supply chain.

Knowledge of supply chain contract management fundamentals, best practices, and industry trends.

Commercial mindset, analytical skills, and confident negotiator with all levels of stakeholders.

Understanding of cost drivers on contracts and ability to demonstrate transparency and overall value.

Ability to perform effectively in a team environment, interfacing with contractors, suppliers, and multi-discipline project teams, demonstrating agile, collaborative, respectful and tactful personal characteristics.



This is a role in the Offshore Wind Procurement team at bp focused on supporting the delivery of bp’s ambitions of 50 GW of developed renewable generating capacity by 2030. Underpinning this growth is significant investment, and procurement is the forefront of managing this spend with suppliers, building relationships with the market, and delivering competitive outcomes with the business. This role will focus on Transport& Installation Ports category, developing deep market expertise and acting as a confident partner to the business teams in terms of understanding the offshore wind global markets, the supply base, and supply chain vulnerabilities.



