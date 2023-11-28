Portugal Loyalty Lead

Job summary

As a key strategic pillar of bp’s growth agenda, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel, we believe bp/Aral will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, food and drinks for later, electric mobility, our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as Marketing professionals, we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for professionals who can work in a fast paced and changing environment pivoting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success.In particular for this role, we are looking for a customer and commercial focused, innovative and Loyalty and Marketing professional that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced and continuously changing retail business. A Loyalty expert with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of Loyalty program management and CRM, with special focus on Loyalty partnerships, technologies, platforms infrastructure and innovation. Together with the Loyalty Advisor, this role will drive the further development of our Loyalty platforms and Customer Engagement programs, by maintaining our current Loyalty and Strategic Marketing Partnerships (and establishing new, value-generating partnerships), by effectively managing our Loyalty suppliers and partners, working closely together with internal units like Opex and I&E and always having the customers’ needs top of mind.



Join our team in Portugal and advance your career as Loyalty Lead!

Leading all Loyalty activities, incl. local strategy development (in strong collaboration with regional Loyalty team), operationalization, technology, Loyalty campaigns, full customer life cycle management and CRM

Responsible for local Loyalty technical platform management and improvement, incl. CLM5 & COMARCH & SMF

Responsible for implementing local Loyalty/PAYBACK technology and innovation, incl.

Manage all technical processes and links within local loyalty schemes and partners

Leading external partnerships

Further generates, establishes and then manages new loyalty partnerships (both short-term campaign-based but also strategic)

Lead our reward processes and activities, both digital (e.g. mobile redemption) and in-store (e.g. rewards catalogue/immediate rewards)

Responsible for all dimensions of the POLA, our non-PAYBACK promotion platform, incl. technical set-up, alignment

Responsible for communicate with OPEX for Loyalty customer service

Collaborate with Central teams to bring new loyalty platforms, processes, tools and innovation into the market

Works closely with I&E to improve service and system quality and stability, and with local OPEX and Ops to communicate effectively to our dealers/partners

Implement and leads local Loyalty projects (e.g. Ultimate Club)

Manages ASP budget for Loyalty innovation projects (e.g. mobile redemption, PAYBACK PAY, hybrid accounts)

Proficiency in English (Portuguese AND/OR Spanish would be advantage)

5+ years in a marketing role with Loyalty focus AND experience in a leadership role

Excellent customer analytics background/experience, a quantitative mind-set

Experience with Loyalty and CRM programs, both from a technical and business perspective

Demonstrated expertise in Direct marketing / Segmentation and contact plan set up

Experience in driving marketing programs and campaigns

Ideally European experience in Retail environment

Excellent technical marketing experience at all levels inclusive cross country

Demonstrated financial delivery capabilities (Budget planning, RCOP, Performance management)

Demonstrated 3rd Party management, ongoing relationship and performance management

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Commercial acumen, Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), CRM Programs, CRM Solutions, Customer Engagement, Customer Engagement Management, Customer Loyalty, Customer Loyalty Program, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Loyalty Management, Loyalty Marketing, Loyalty Program Development, Managing strategic partnerships, Partnership Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Strategic Influence, Strategic Partnership Development



