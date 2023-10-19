Portugal Marketing Manager

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

A customer and commercial focused market leader that thrives and delivers in a 24/7 fast paced retail business. An inspiring leader with deep knowledge and experience across all aspects of marketing including strategy development, brand management, loyalty and marketing execution within a retail environment.As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.The customer sits at the heart of our business’ transition and as the marketing leader within the country or cluster we want individuals who can play a meaningful role in shaping our offer and bringing it to life for our customers both in and out of store. We are looking for a marketer who can lead a multi disciplined team, in a fast paced and changing environment shifting plans and resources to seek out value for both the short term financial delivery and long term brand success.



Join our team in Portugal and advance your career as Marketing Manager!

In this role you will:

Be Marketing expert, with a deep understanding of the external category environment and the consumer to develop, own and implement the marketing plan for a market leading retail business to advance a consumer led business contributing to the C&P objectives of 2030 double the number of interactions with customers

Lead a team of multidiscipline marketing professionals (5-6 experts) develop and deliver the activity plan over a 24-month horizon

Cultivating talent and building a great place to work demonstrating deep care and a desire to play to win

Be a core representative of the country leadership team to deliver results with P&L accountability of marketing investment that underpin the key brand health and performance metrics (customer transactions, RCOP, Volume, Spend, GM/TCC, Brand health etc)

As a member of the cluster marketing LT team this role plays a huge part in building a leading marketing organization for a bp strategic growth pilar, plus within a global and regional matrix organisation work across teams

Shape the 5-year marketing strategy to achieve business objectives pulling and utilising expertise within these teams developing differentiated and profitable annual marketing plans

Ongoing demonstration and champion of the value of investment across the business at multiple levels of seniority

The role leads in a 24/7 global retail business which is transitioning to new energy vectors and business models

Managing multiple projects & collaborators and able to shift and adjust marketing plans to adapt to changing market conditions whist retaining the core strategic principles

Close collaboration with Global Marketing teams, especially with Spain

You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English (and Portuguese ideally)

Relevant Marketing, Commercial or Retail related Degree or equivalent qualification

Extensive experience in marketing with experience in a marketing leadership role (around 10 years)

Demonstrated expertise in the delivery of multi-year marketing strategies and implementing cross category marketing programs in a retail organization

Deep knowledge in loyalty and performance marketing to drive sales, ideally within a retail convenience market

Strong operating experience across the marketing channel mix including managing loyalty programs, handling ATL and onsite (channel) activation

Proven track record of challenging the status quo to deliver value for customers

Proven leadership of teams in fast paced roles

Be able to empower, influence and galvanize a group of people

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



