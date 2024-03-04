Portugal Planning & Promotions Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Join our team in Portugal and advance your career as Planning & Promotions Lead.

As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.

A fast paced customer focused retail role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and carry out the customer journey that optimises message delivery and delivers impact and resulting action from customers across our range of offers (fuel, loyalty and convenience) through the execution of point of sale for all retail sites (forecourt and shop).

Also owns the development and execution of promotional activations to drive targeted customer behaviour, fuel to shop conversion, loyalty acquisition, loyalty registration, fuel volume growth. Including building relationship with relevant promotional agencies and internally across multiple functions to complete successful promotions.

In this role you will:

Owner of the 24-month onsite activation plan including promotional activations. This includes BAU planning and seeking out new opportunities to get to market quicker, simpler operations for stores, improve sustainability of the process and seek to reduce costs without sacrificing quality.

Develop processes and ways of working that engage store colleagues across CO and DO of excellence in store execution, seeking to build feedback loops and continuous improvement

Work closely with retail operations team in market to understand how work is done across CO and DO to improve the customer journey and build compelling and easy to action communications to build brilliant customer journeys

Lead on the HSSE process for contractors who install POS on our sites, follow market safety operating principles and M&S Europe safety improvement plan

Leading a small team to deliver activity for the market

Managing and maintaining POS and crucial equipment warehouse stocks and store ordering systems. Including sourcing new equipment and constantly seeking innovation in the on site activation space

Accountable for in market digital POS ordering systems, seeking all opportunities to align and standardize ways of working

Develop market differentiating promotional activations to drive fuel volume, convenience sales, conversion across fuel and convenience and loyalty participation. Developing commercially viable activations with relevant business casing and measurement metrics.

Implement promotional activations including leading where required a squad across marketing and relevant support functions (eg. opex, ops, I&E)

Ensuing all activity meets local legislative requirements, and working with our partners eg M&S and Rewe to complete joint marketing activities.

Budget process management for control and payment of invoices



You will need to be successful in:

Proficiency in English and Portuguese (Spanish would be advantage)

Marketing / management / economics / business administration or similar Bachelors degree

5+ years in ·an operating marketing role with experience of channel activation and trade marketing

Project Planning and Implementation

Experience in taking the marketing strategy into an 18month delivery plan

Ability to manage workload and delivery timelines with excellent attention for detail

Enjoy and excel working at pace and adjust to changing market conditions

Ability to deliver within a process but also seek ways to improve and define new processes.

Strong commercial understanding and ability to define core project critical metrics.

Strong influencing and negotiating skills

Team engagement skills

Motivation for being in a leader role, coaching, mentoring skills

Very good Communication, stakeholder management skills (internally&externally),

Project Planning and Implementation

⁠Experience with food brand is a plus

Convenience or food retail (supermarket) experience desirable



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Commercial Acumen, Customer Engagement, Decision Making, External Stakeholder Management, Generating customer insights, Influencing, Marketing, Marketing Campaigns, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Marketing strategy, Operational Marketing, Project Implementations, Project Planning, Promotion Marketing, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.