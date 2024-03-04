Portugal Planning & Promotions Lead

Entity:Customers & Products
Join our team in Portugal and advance your career as Planning & Promotions Lead.
As a key strategic pillar of bp growth, our mobility and convenience businesses are the shop window to our brand for consumers and businesses alike. We are a brand with heritage for consumers and as the world transitions to low carbon fuel we believe bp will continue to play a core role for consumers missions when they are on the go, be that for fuel, food and drinks for now, or food and drinks for later our business is changing and growing to future proof our brand.
A fast paced customer focused retail role with multiple interfaces and an eye for detail required, this role brings together the customer offer throughout the year to curate and carry out the customer journey that optimises message delivery and delivers impact and resulting action from customers across our range of offers (fuel, loyalty and convenience) through the execution of point of sale for all retail sites (forecourt and shop).
Also owns the development and execution of promotional activations to drive targeted customer behaviour, fuel to shop conversion, loyalty acquisition, loyalty registration, fuel volume growth. Including building relationship with relevant promotional agencies and internally across multiple functions to complete successful promotions.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Brand Management, Channel marketing activation, Commercial Acumen, Customer Engagement, Decision Making, External Stakeholder Management, Generating customer insights, Influencing, Marketing, Marketing Campaigns, Marketing Planning, Marketing Strategies, Marketing strategy, Operational Marketing, Project Implementations, Project Planning, Promotion Marketing, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Strategic Thinking, Translating strategy into plans
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.