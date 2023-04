Job summary

Grade JResponsible for processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, monitoring orders until the invoice is processed and supplier is paid, and resolving blocked invoice queries, in order to meet the Service Level Agreements and Operational Level Agreements for procurement operations.

Position Contract and Price Book Analyst (Fixed-term)

Finance teams ensure up-to-date, reliable, accurate and transparent financial, accounting, management and statutory reports. Elaborate assets and transactions, carrying out the month end close processes and data integrity, financial statutory reports, general finance and accounting, controlling, intercompany accounting, performance reporting

In this role You will:

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Assuring that accuracy and integrity of data is maintained in a timely manner

Understanding requirements and setting up master records and operational/local data needed to enable transaction processing

Updating data / systems as needed, subject to authorisation by the data owner or subject matter expert

Ensuring materials do not duplicate existing records within Downstream Procurement databases

Create regular reports and provide support to ensure timely and accurate completion of ad-hoc reports as required by business/function

Perform process improvement initiatives based on common root causes to assist with improving Key Performance Indicators.

Meet or exceed SLA targets as defined in the SLA framework

Ensure that SLA and volume trackers are timely and accurately maintained

Work closely with local and central data stakeholders, ensure business continuity in case of colleague replacement (BCP and backup support)

Maintain and timely update negotiated prices via Base Oil , Packaging , Additives and Chemicals prices into SAP

Maintain Purchasing Info Records via Material - BP Plant combinations for entire supply base in Europe

Maintain landed cost for items through Price Conditions by adding Freight Cost conditions, Pallet Cost conditions, Customs and Import conditions in SAP

We have the following requirements:

Evidence of being able to work efficiently to a given process and operate within a team environment

Proficiency in English

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested