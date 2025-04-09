Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Strategic Planning & Business Development Group



Job Description:

Job description: Net Zero Teesside Power – Power Asset Developer

Synopsis:

Power Asset Developer for bp’s flagship Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power and Carbon Capture project.

bp is operator of the NZT project, a world first Gas with Carbon Capture power plant which took its Final Investment Decision in December 2024. Decarbonisation is expected to drive a doubling of electricity demand in the UK by 2050, and NZT will provide low carbon flexible power that is increasingly needed to complement the expansion in intermittent renewable sources.

The NZT Power Asset Developer will be responsible for implementing gas and power tolling, route-to-market and connection agreements, managing key government agreements, and providing gas and power expertise to the wider project as it moves into construction and start-up.

Key Accountabilities:

Manage tolling and route-to-market agreements, developing operational procedures and commercial/hedging strategies

Negotiate and manage key commercial agreements (e.g. electricity and gas transportation and connection agreements)

Manage key government agreements underpinning the project

Maintain in-depth understanding of the electricity market to identify value creation opportunities

Manage key internal and external stakeholder relationships

Provide gas and power expertise to the wider NZT project team and contractors in support of key technical decisions

Provide coaching and development to the wider team as required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

5+ years commercial experience of GB Power transactions

Commercial agreement negotiation and management

Self-motivation and ability to manage complex relationships and workstreams autonomously

Ability to influence and work effectively with others

Demonstrated planning, organizational, and communication skills

Desirable Criteria:

Experience in: Origination and/or trading in the GB or European power markets Implementing power offtake agreements Power project development Optimizing generation assets Evaluation of long-term gas and power price dynamics



Why Join our team?

Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

