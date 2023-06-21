Power BI & Apps Developer

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSISThis role expands the capability of the Analytics Centre of Excellence (CoE) within GBS. It focusses on creating actionable insights across GBS and wider business functions, in line with wider business strategy, and consolidates dispersed capability across the organization. This individual will have responsibilities to build, develop, and optimise new visualization, presentation, and interaction solutions in line with broader analytical projects in the CoE team. They will primarily work within the Power Platform stack and any associated technologies.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

ROLE SYNOPSISThis role expands the capability of the Analytics Centre of Excellence (CoE) within GBS. It focusses on creating actionable insights across GBS and wider business functions, in line with wider business strategy, and consolidates dispersed capability across the organization. This individual will have responsibilities to build, develop, and optimise new visualization, presentation, and interaction solutions in line with broader analytical projects in the CoE team. They will primarily work within the Power Platform stack and any associated technologies.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES PowerBI report development PowerBI data structures definition and creation PowerBI report optimization PowerBI presentation design PowerApp design and development Integration and management of PowerPlatform components to support the end reporting solution (e.g. DataStores, DataMarts, PowerFlows, PowerAutomate, Sharepoint, etc) Experience of advanced design and query capabilities such as DAX, measures, and memory usage Engagement with end business stakeholders Engagement with project teams Integration of appropriate security models to end user reporting solutions (e.g. use of row-level security and distribution lists) Connecting data sources, including use of gateways and XMLA endpoints Articulating design requirements for data structures necessary for efficient reporting design and/or optimization Adherance to design standards, brand visual standards, and project documentation requirements Keep up to date with industry and technology developmentsESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS: Extensive experience with PowerBI, PowerApps, and wider PowerPlatform technology components. Experience working with large datasets (20m+ records) in PowerPlatform Strong communication skills Strong visual design skills Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in the PowerPlatform solution development cycle Knowledge of security and access rights management within PowerPlatform solutions Experience of working with DAX Experience optimizing complex Knowledge of, and experience working with, different data model structures within PowerPlatformDESIRABLE CRITERIA Experience working with very large datasets (200m+ records) in PowerPlatform Extensive experience with DAX and conditional measures Extensive experience optimizing PowerBI reports Experience working with a variety of data sources such as SAP HANA Experience with and knowledge of key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay, order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement Experience in the Software / Application design lifecycle Experience working in Azure DevOps Experience working with SAP data structures



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.