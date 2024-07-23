Power BI & Apps Developer

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

This role will focus on building the Analytics Strategy and execution plan for GBS. It focuses on creating actionable insights for various global business lines in a balanced manner. This will be part of Analytics COE that sets analytics governance for rest of the organization.

Key Accountabilities :

Power BI Report development.

Translate business requirements into intuitive workflow designs.

Develop PowerApps flows that meet business demands.

Building Analysis Services reporting models.

Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting data sources, importing data, and redefining data for Business intelligence.

Analytical thinking for translating data into factual reports and visuals.

Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.

Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.

Should be able to develop tabular and multifaceted models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.

Very good interpersonal skills must be able to discuss the requirements effectively with the client teams, and with internal teams.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Power Apps, and SAP.

Experienced in working with large datasets from SAP Hana or BW

Must have 5-7 years of experience in data-specific roles.

Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack

Grip over data analytics

Should possess software development skills

Good to have python development skills



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



