As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of finance business & technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at FBT Malaysia. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Join our Digital Solutions & Transformation team and advance your career as a Power BI & Apps Developer!

In this role You will be accountable for: ​

Power BI Report development.

Translate business requirements into intuitive workflow designs.

Develop PowerApps flows that meet business demands.

Building Analysis Services reporting models.

Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.

Connecting data sources, importing data, and transforming data for Business intelligence.

Translating data into informative reports and visuals.

Implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

Making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.

Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.

Develop tabular and multidimensional models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.

Discuss the requirements and effectively engage with the client teams, and with internal teams.

What You will need to be successful:

Experience with BI tools & systems such as Power BI, Power Apps, and SAP.

Experienced in working with large datasets from SAP Hana or BW

Must have 5-7 years of experience in data-specific roles.

Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack

Experience with data analytics

Expert in using advanced-level calculations

Software development skills

Good to have python development skills

Strong communication skills

Strong Analytical skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others! We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable adjustment to participate in the interview process.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Influencing, Managing volatility, Microsoft Power Apps, Microsoft Power Business Intelligence (BI), SAP BW/4HANA, SAP HANA, Stakeholder Engagement



