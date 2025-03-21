Power BI Manager

Entity:People, Culture & Communications
Role synopsis
This role leads a team of product developers that build and maintain people analytics reporting products providing data solutions and core people insights and analysis to drive business decisions that deliver on bp’s aims and to its shareholders.
This role is dedicated to overseeing and supervising the end-to-end process of developing and delivering high-quality people analytics reporting solutions. It emphasizes strengthening Business & Technology Centre (BTC) team capabilities, managing and optimizing critical data infrastructure, and ensuring the sustainability and effectiveness of data structures to deliver impactful and engaging insights for users.
Role accountabilities
Ensure reporting solutions are developed to be scalable and built to the highest standards, incorporating best practices and advanced technical knowledge. ·
Focus on data architecture to ensure infrastructure is set up correctly and sustainably, leveraging key platforms such as MS Fabric, Power BI, and Power Platforms. ·
Collaborate closely with the UK based Products & Experience Design Lead to facilitate the delivery of key reporting products that align with stakeholder requirements and expectations. ·
Serve as the lead technical consultant to a team of BTC Product Leads, providing expert guidance and support on technical matters. ·
Supervise the BTC team's workload, development tasks, and project pipeline to ensure proper prioritization and timely completion of activities.
Ensure that all solutions delivered by the team meet high-quality standards through rigorous testing and adherence to development protocols. ·
Adhere to Power BI and team best practices, driving the team to consistently follow these standards to maintain quality and efficiency. ·
Lead the training of BTC teams to enhance their product development capabilities and technical expertise.
Foster a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.
Formal education requirements
Degree or professional qualification in Product Design, Information Technologies or equivalent experience
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Experience (including number of years): 10+ years’ experience of proven delivery working within a large global organisation.
Technical
Advanced expertise in Power BI and Power Query ·
Comprehensive expertise in security models within Power BI and Power Platform, including Row-Level Security (RLS) · Thorough understanding of Power BI report distribution and sharing methods to ensure robust data protection. ·
Hands-on experience with data architecture, data modelling, and data visualization tools. ·
Solid foundational knowledge of Microsoft Fabric, Lakehouse, and Data Warehouse concepts. ·
Proficiency in SQL, Python, PySpark or other relevant programming languages and tools used in data analytics and business intelligence. ·
Understanding of data visualization best practices. ·
Deep understanding of data privacy principles and regulations, ensuring strict adherence to data protection standards and best practices.
Actively monitors industry trends and stay informed about the latest advancements in key Power Platform technologies.
At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:
A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the attitude of giving back to our environment are highly valued
Possibility to join our social communities and networks
Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path
Life and health insurance, medical care package
And many other benefits.
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.