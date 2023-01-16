Power BI & Apps Developer

ROLE SYNOPSIS
This role expands the capability of the Analytics Centre of Excellence (Coe) within GBS. It focusses on creating actionable insights across GBS and wider business functions, in line with wider business strategy, and consolidates dispersed capability across the organization. This individual will have responsibilities to build, develop, and optimize new visualization, presentation, and interaction solutions in line with broader analytical projects in the Coe team. They will primarily work within the Power Platform stack and any associated technologies.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
PowerBI report development
PowerBI data structures definition and creation
PowerBI report optimization
PowerBI presentation design
PowerApp design and development
Integration and management of PowerPlatform components to support the end reporting solution (e.g. DataStores, DataMarts, PowerFlows, PowerAutomate, Sharepoint, etc)
Experience of advanced design and query capabilities such as DAX, measures, and memory usage
Engagement with end business stakeholders
Engagement with project teams
Integration of appropriate security models to end user reporting solutions (e.g. use of row-level security and distribution lists)
Connecting data sources, including use of gateways and XMLA endpoints
Articulating design requirements for data structures necessary for efficient reporting design and/or optimization
Adherance to design standards, brand visual standards, and project documentation requirements
Keep up to date with industry and technology developments
ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:
Extensive experience with PowerBI, PowerApps, and wider PowerPlatform technology components.
Experience working with large datasets (20m+ records) in PowerPlatform
Strong communication skills
Strong visual design skills
Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in the PowerPlatform solution development cycle
Knowledge of security and access rights management within PowerPlatform solutions
Experience of working with DAX
Experience optimizing complex
Knowledge of, and experience working with, different data model structures within PowerPlatform
DESIRABLE CRITERIA
Experience working with very large datasets (200m+ records) in PowerPlatform
Extensive experience with DAX and conditional measures
Extensive experience optimizing PowerBI reports
Experience working with a variety of data sources such as SAP HANA
Experience with and knowledge of key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay, order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement
Experience in the Software / Application design lifecycle
Experience working in Azure DevOps
Experience working with SAP data structures
