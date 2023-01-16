Power BI & Apps Developer

Job summary

ROLE SYNOPSIS



This role expands the capability of the Analytics Centre of Excellence (Coe) within GBS. It focusses on creating actionable insights across GBS and wider business functions, in line with wider business strategy, and consolidates dispersed capability across the organization. This individual will have responsibilities to build, develop, and optimize new visualization, presentation, and interaction solutions in line with broader analytical projects in the Coe team. They will primarily work within the Power Platform stack and any associated technologies.



KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES



 PowerBI report development

 PowerBI data structures definition and creation

 PowerBI report optimization

 PowerBI presentation design

 PowerApp design and development

 Integration and management of PowerPlatform components to support the end reporting solution (e.g. DataStores, DataMarts, PowerFlows, PowerAutomate, Sharepoint, etc)

 Experience of advanced design and query capabilities such as DAX, measures, and memory usage

 Engagement with end business stakeholders

 Engagement with project teams

 Integration of appropriate security models to end user reporting solutions (e.g. use of row-level security and distribution lists)

 Connecting data sources, including use of gateways and XMLA endpoints

 Articulating design requirements for data structures necessary for efficient reporting design and/or optimization

 Adherance to design standards, brand visual standards, and project documentation requirements

 Keep up to date with industry and technology developments

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

 Extensive experience with PowerBI, PowerApps, and wider PowerPlatform technology components.

 Experience working with large datasets (20m+ records) in PowerPlatform

 Strong communication skills

 Strong visual design skills

 Ability to articulate design, development, and optimization processes in the PowerPlatform solution development cycle

 Knowledge of security and access rights management within PowerPlatform solutions

 Experience of working with DAX

 Experience optimizing complex

 Knowledge of, and experience working with, different data model structures within PowerPlatform



DESIRABLE CRITERIA

 Experience working with very large datasets (200m+ records) in PowerPlatform

 Extensive experience with DAX and conditional measures

 Extensive experience optimizing PowerBI reports

 Experience working with a variety of data sources such as SAP HANA

 Experience with and knowledge of key business processes such as financial reporting, purchase to pay, order to cash, fixed assets, time & expenses, customer engagement

 Experience in the Software / Application design lifecycle

 Experience working in Azure DevOps

 Experience working with SAP data structures



