Power Business Developer

bp has ambitious plans to transition from an International Oil Company (IOC) to an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are essential to our transition being successful.
The Integrated Gas and Power team (IGP) sit at the forefront of this – developing new business models and opportunities in gas and power markets globally around power generation, transport, and infrastructure solutions but more generally in clean fuels markets.
This role sits within the Integrated Solutions Team of IGP and focuses on building Flexible Generation Solutions in power markets around the world. Working closely with other teams across Gas and Low Carbon Energy and Trading and Shipping, you will be responsible for seeking opportunities for bp to invest in Flexible (dispatchable) Power Generation in support of building integrated power offers. It gives the opportunity to work in a truly global business, providing the unique perspective of seeing the Energy Transition unfold across different geographies, at different paces and utilising different levers to decarbonise.
We are looking for someone with deep experience in the power sector who understands how power value chains operate and can use their expertise to identify value generating opportunities for bp, with the potential to support LNG or gas projects as required.
