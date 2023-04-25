Power Business Development Analyst

bp is transitioning from an International Oil Company (IOC) to an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are essential to this transition being successful.
The Integrated Gas and Power team (IGP) sit at the forefront of this – developing new business models and opportunities in gas and power markets globally around power generation, transport, and infrastructure solutions but more generally in clean fuels markets.
This role sits within the Integrated Solutions Team of IGP and focuses on supporting the build out of Flexible Generation Solutions in power markets around the world. Working closely with other teams across Gas and Low Carbon Energy and Trading and Shipping, you will be responsible for seeking opportunities for bp to invest in Flexible (dispatchable) Power Generation in support of building integrated power offers. This role provides the unique perspective of seeing the Energy Transition unfold across different geographies, at different paces and utilising different levers to decarbonise.
We are looking for someone with experience in the power sector and who has an understanding of how power value chains operate. The role provides a phenomenal learning platform to develop your knowledge and skills in the power sector, with the potential of supporting other LNG or gas projects.
Grade H Responsible for managing a small team accountable for the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, while exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.