Power Business Development Analyst

Job summary

bp is transitioning from an International Oil Company (IOC) to an Integrated Energy Company (IEC). With a target of net zero by 2050 or sooner, embracing business models which reduce carbon emissions whilst delivering sustained economic returns are essential to this transition being successful.

The Integrated Gas and Power team (IGP) sit at the forefront of this – developing new business models and opportunities in gas and power markets globally around power generation, transport, and infrastructure solutions but more generally in clean fuels markets.

This role sits within the Integrated Solutions Team of IGP and focuses on supporting the build out of Flexible Generation Solutions in power markets around the world. Working closely with other teams across Gas and Low Carbon Energy and Trading and Shipping, you will be responsible for seeking opportunities for bp to invest in Flexible (dispatchable) Power Generation in support of building integrated power offers. This role provides the unique perspective of seeing the Energy Transition unfold across different geographies, at different paces and utilising different levers to decarbonise.

We are looking for someone with experience in the power sector and who has an understanding of how power value chains operate. The role provides a phenomenal learning platform to develop your knowledge and skills in the power sector, with the potential of supporting other LNG or gas projects.

Key Accountabilities:

Working with Power Developers to build and appraise potential business models and structures, always looking to optimise bp’s participation and resources to maximise value

Building relationships with customers, understanding their needs and building compelling propositions

Collaborating with other bp teams to focus on integration value and how working together this can be maximised

Continually building relationships with IGP’s wide and valued stakeholder base

Supporting negotiations and providing strategic feedback into wider bp deals.

Ensuring contract development and agreements is done appropriately, working with bp functions

Working with IGP’s project delivery team on deals and projects, ensuring deliver is aligned to upfront agreements.

International business travel

What we require from you:

A dynamic, flexible and agile approach, able to respond quickly to the evolving market and build upon opportunities

A self starter who can adapt style to meet the diversity of working in a global business

Possess an understanding of contracts, frameworks and negotiation strategy

Solid commercial and financial acumen, with the ability to delve into the detail where required, whilst also summarising it for senior stakeholders

A natural problem solver with a curious mind

Possess strong communication skills, with the ability to build co-operative relationships with trust at their foundation

A team player, bringing other team members on the journey with you

A winning attitude, keen to learn how the global energy systems work and how we can win in this space

Criteria and Qualifications

Languages other than English would be advantageous

Energy market experience – gas & power trading/origination or upstream gas, biogas, hydrogen

Experience in power is desirable, with some knowledge of power generation assets and demand side response

A track record of delivery across the energy spectrum, from LNG, gas and power, City Gas, Transport or Industrials, market analytics (ideally global coverage)

Why join us ?

We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to promoting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We know that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include flexible working, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent well-being benefits, among many others!

Grade H Responsible for managing a small team accountable for the exploration and development of new business opportunities, contributing to the successful development of offers, building relationships with appropriate partner/supplier contacts and supporting execution of strategic projects, while exercising a combination of commercial and technical rigor to help achieve BP's growth objectives.