Power Business Development Lead (Japan) / 電力ビジネスデベロップメントマネジャー（日本）

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for deal origination and execution of projects for bp Japan’s Power Trading division. Includes developing, structuring, and negotiating complex transactions. Driving new and existing business growth, leveraging bp’s existing customer base and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value. 職務の概要： bpジャパンの電力トレーディング部門で、トレーディング機会を探索・開発し、複雑な取引条件の構築から、その交渉、そしてそのプロジェクトの実行までを一貫して担当します。bp の既存の顧客ベースや様々なネットワークを活用しながら、新規および既存のビジネスの発展を促進し、これらの活動を支援する戦略的関係を構築して価値を最大化させます。

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for deal origination and execution of projects for bp Japan’s Power Trading division. Includes developing, structuring, and negotiating complex transactions. Driving new and existing business growth, leveraging bp’s existing customer base and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value.職務の概要：bpジャパンの電力トレーディング部門で、トレーディング機会を探索・開発し、複雑な取引条件の構築から、その交渉、そしてそのプロジェクトの実行までを一貫して担当します。bp の既存の顧客ベースや様々なネットワークを活用しながら、新規および既存のビジネスの発展を促進し、これらの活動を支援する戦略的関係を構築して価値を最大化させます。



Job Description:

About the Role:

bp’s electricity trading and origination organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the business development, origination and marketing to new and existing customers power supply/offtake, and renewable initiatives.

The Business Development role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., renewable developers, battery developer, generators of any power source, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, bp affiliates etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.

職務記述書:

職務について:

BPの電力トレーディング＆オリジネーション部門は、日本の電力市場における事業を拡大しています。本職務では、新規及びと既存の顧客への電力供給・購入、再生可能エネルギーへの取り組みに関わる事業開発、オリジネーションとマーケティングを担当します。

ビジネスデベロッパーとして、商業機会を見極め、それを実現するとともに、現物取引とオリジネーションのポートフォリオの拡大に集中しつつ、日本の電力市場における新たなビジネスを捉えるために必要な全般的なビジネス案件も担当します。こうした職務には、再生可能エネルギーデベロッパー、バッテリーデベロッパー、様々な発電事業者、商業・工業用需要家、その他の電力マーケター、またBP関連会社なども含めた顧客を積極的に開発し、取引や提案の交渉を進めるとともに、安全でコンプライアンスを遵守した方法での顧客関係の構築し、また維持することがが求められます。

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and execute opportunities that will add value to bp’s Japanese power trading portfolio and play a lead role in the delivery of such deals;

Manage external relationships with selected third-party companies;

Develop marketing offers including but not limited to financial structures such as power purchase agreements, renewable supply structures and battery tolling agreements;

Manage all phases of transaction development from prospecting, deal origination, customer onboarding, deal negotiations and approval, contracts, credit approval and execution;

Develop and maintain a strong relationship with the trading bench and functions based in Singapore;

Promote and maintain a culture of compliance and exhibit BP’s values in behaviors

求められる結果責任：

BPの日本での電力トレーディングポートフォリオの価値を高める機会を見極め実行すること、さらにそのようなトレーディングの遂行において主導的役割を果たすこと

選別された第三者企業との社外関係の管理

電力購入契約、再生可能エネルギーの供給やバッテリーのトーリング契約など、また、金融的な取引を含む販売提案の企画立案

顧客開発、取引の組成、顧客登録、取引の交渉と承認、契約、与信承認と実行など、取引のあらゆる段階における管理

シンガポールを拠点とするトレーディングチームや管理部門との強力な関係の構築と維持

コンプライアンス重視の社風やBPの価値観を発展させ、維持し、行動で示すこと

Requirements:

10-20 years’ of relevant experience, including experience in international power markets and Japanese power industry;

Strong relationship management and interpersonal skills with ability to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders;

Collaborative team working approach to trading and origination;

Experience in developing deep relationships with counterparties leading to repeat business;

Existing network with Japanese power industry players (generators, retailers, customers, traders, banks, etc.);

Knowledge of trading strategies, energy commodity markets, and market characteristics;

Knowledge of renewable generation assets and associated risk /reward opportunities;

Knowledge of energy contracts prevalent in the Japanese power market (e.g., PPAs, MSA, swaps, options, etc.);

Experience in leading or highly involved supporting role complex negotiations and delivering successful outcomes, for example long-term agreements like PPAs or tolling agreements;

Fluent in Japanese

必須条件；

国際的な電力市場および日本の電力産業における経験を含む、10～20年の関連業務経験

多様な顧客およびステークホルダーとの関係構築能力を備えた、強力な関係管理スキルと対人スキル

チーム一体で取り組むトレーディングとオリジネーションの手法

将来の取引につながる、取引先企業との深い関係を構築した経験

日本の電力産業のプレーヤー（発電業者、販売業者、顧客、取引業者、銀行な ど）との既存のネットワーク

取引戦略、エネルギーコモディティ市場、および市場特性の知識

再生可能エネルギー発電資産および関連するリスク／リワード機会の知識

日本語に堪能であること

日本の電力市場に普及しているエネルギー契約（PPA、MSA、スワップ、オプションなど）の知識

PPAやトーリング契約といった長期契約などで、複雑な交渉を主導した、または、深く関与した成功体験



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

出張の必要性

限定的



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation

転勤支援:

転勤は対象外



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working

リモート勤務:

オフィス勤務とリモート勤務のハイブリッド



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.