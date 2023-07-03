Power Business Development Lead (Japan) / 電力ビジネスデベロップメントマネジャー（日本）

Responsible for deal origination and execution of projects for bp Japan’s Power Trading division. Includes developing, structuring, and negotiating complex transactions. Driving new and existing business growth, leveraging bp’s existing customer base and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value. 職務の概要： bpジャパンの電力トレーディング部門で、トレーディング機会を探索・開発し、複雑な取引条件の構築から、その交渉、そしてそのプロジェクトの実行までを一貫して担当します。bp の既存の顧客ベースや様々なネットワークを活用しながら、新規および既存のビジネスの発展を促進し、これらの活動を支援する戦略的関係を構築して価値を最大化させます。
Responsible for deal origination and execution of projects for bp Japan’s Power Trading division. Includes developing, structuring, and negotiating complex transactions. Driving new and existing business growth, leveraging bp’s existing customer base and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximize value.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
About the Role:
bp’s electricity trading and origination organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the business development, origination and marketing to new and existing customers power supply/offtake, and renewable initiatives.
The Business Development role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., renewable developers, battery developer, generators of any power source, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, bp affiliates etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.
職務記述書:
職務について:
BPの電力トレーディング＆オリジネーション部門は、日本の電力市場における事業を拡大しています。本職務では、新規及びと既存の顧客への電力供給・購入、再生可能エネルギーへの取り組みに関わる事業開発、オリジネーションとマーケティングを担当します。
ビジネスデベロッパーとして、商業機会を見極め、それを実現するとともに、現物取引とオリジネーションのポートフォリオの拡大に集中しつつ、日本の電力市場における新たなビジネスを捉えるために必要な全般的なビジネス案件も担当します。こうした職務には、再生可能エネルギーデベロッパー、バッテリーデベロッパー、様々な発電事業者、商業・工業用需要家、その他の電力マーケター、またBP関連会社なども含めた顧客を積極的に開発し、取引や提案の交渉を進めるとともに、安全でコンプライアンスを遵守した方法での顧客関係の構築し、また維持することがが求められます。
Key Accountabilities:
求められる結果責任：
Requirements:
必須条件；
Travel Requirement
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
出張の必要性
限定的
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
転勤支援:
転勤は対象外
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
リモート勤務:
オフィス勤務とリモート勤務のハイブリッド
