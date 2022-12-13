Power Engineer

BPX currently has an industry leading plan to electrify 100% of Permian well sites and production facilities by 2025, in addition to grid-electrifying drilling and completion operations. In the Eagleford & Haynesville business unit, we have multiple electrification projects ongoing and multiple future projects planned. These projects include multiple 30MVA compression facilities, over 50 individual well site electrification projects (480V 3 phase services), over 80 miles of 21.6kV Powerlines, Multiple 138kV/21.6kV Substations, Multiple 10MW Low Emission Hydrogen-Ready Power generation peaking gas plants, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), 10MW mobile substation for grid electric fracking, 2.5MW electric Drilling. The Electrical Engineer will be providing electrical engineering expertise in support these projects and will be tagged under the quality team in providing subject matter expertise to Permian, Eagleford, and Haynesville business units on multiple ongoing industrial facilities projects. A strong background in industrial power systems design, installation, commissioning, and operation is critical for this role. The engineer will also be an important member of the BPX electrical safety committee and will assist in the development of appropriate fit for purpose safety policies. The role will also provide ongoing technical support to our operations organization for issues that come up in the field.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:
Essential Experience:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080-$181,486
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.