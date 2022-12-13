Power Engineer

Job summary

BPX currently has an industry leading plan to electrify 100% of Permian well sites and production facilities by 2025, in addition to grid-electrifying drilling and completion operations. In the Eagleford & Haynesville business unit, we have multiple electrification projects ongoing and multiple future projects planned. These projects include multiple 30MVA compression facilities, over 50 individual well site electrification projects (480V 3 phase services), over 80 miles of 21.6kV Powerlines, Multiple 138kV/21.6kV Substations, Multiple 10MW Low Emission Hydrogen-Ready Power generation peaking gas plants, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), 10MW mobile substation for grid electric fracking, 2.5MW electric Drilling. The Electrical Engineer will be providing electrical engineering expertise in support these projects and will be tagged under the quality team in providing subject matter expertise to Permian, Eagleford, and Haynesville business units on multiple ongoing industrial facilities projects. A strong background in industrial power systems design, installation, commissioning, and operation is critical for this role. The engineer will also be an important member of the BPX electrical safety committee and will assist in the development of appropriate fit for purpose safety policies. The role will also provide ongoing technical support to our operations organization for issues that come up in the field.

Key Accountabilities:

Provide oversight on facility engineering design across multiple projects in multiple BUs

Support and or Lead engineering consultants in detailed design efforts

Review and provide engineering quality assurance on design packages

Lead Manage of Change (MoC) process

Lead electrical power distribution planning as technical owner of electrical system models.

Lead the development of standard design drawing packages

Assist in the development new quality assurance standards or manage updates to existing ones

Assist in electrical system commissioning detailed planning

Participate/Lead electrical system eHAZOP Reviews

Assist in development of engineering standards

Assist trading team in load forecasting and other necessary ERCOT reviews

Assist with regulatory permit applications

Complete power system analysis using power system tools like ETAP, SKM, Cyme. Analysis will typically include but not limited to: Arc flash hazard analysis Short Circuit analysis Transient stability analysis Harmonic analysis Cable Thermal analysis

Complete LV, MV power system design where required

Lead incident investigations

Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis

Assist in implementing updates to electrical safety policy

Assist in implementation of field construction safety standards by performing routine field audits

Essential Education:

BS in Electrical Engineering

PE Certification preferred

Essential Experience:

The following are critical minimum requirements for this role

Minimum 5-7 years working as a discipline electrical engineer

Experience leading the design of electrical systems

Industrial facility power systems design experience including MV and LV systems

Experience using power system tools like ETAP and SKM

Experience with electrical system commissioning testing

Commissioning and start-up of large central facilities

Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080-$181,486

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.