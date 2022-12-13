Site traffic information and cookies

Power Engineer

  • Location United States - Colorado - Denver
  • Travel required Yes - up to 10%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143500BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

BPX currently has an industry leading plan to electrify 100% of Permian well sites and production facilities by 2025, in addition to grid-electrifying drilling and completion operations. In the Eagleford & Haynesville business unit, we have multiple electrification projects ongoing and multiple future projects planned. These projects include multiple 30MVA compression facilities, over 50 individual well site electrification projects (480V 3 phase services), over 80 miles of 21.6kV Powerlines, Multiple 138kV/21.6kV Substations, Multiple 10MW Low Emission Hydrogen-Ready Power generation peaking gas plants, Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS), Renewable Power Generation (Solar /Wind), 10MW mobile substation for grid electric fracking, 2.5MW electric Drilling. The Electrical Engineer will be providing electrical engineering expertise in support these projects and will be tagged under the quality team in providing subject matter expertise to Permian, Eagleford, and Haynesville business units on multiple ongoing industrial facilities projects. A strong background in industrial power systems design, installation, commissioning, and operation is critical for this role. The engineer will also be an important member of the BPX electrical safety committee and will assist in the development of appropriate fit for purpose safety policies. The role will also provide ongoing technical support to our operations organization for issues that come up in the field.

Key Accountabilities:

  • Provide oversight on facility engineering design across multiple projects in multiple BUs
  • Support and or Lead engineering consultants in detailed design efforts
  • Review and provide engineering quality assurance on design packages
  • Lead Manage of Change (MoC) process
  • Lead electrical power distribution planning as technical owner of electrical system models.
  • Lead the development of standard design drawing packages
  • Assist in the development new quality assurance standards or manage updates to existing ones
  • Assist in electrical system commissioning detailed planning
  • Participate/Lead electrical system eHAZOP Reviews
  • Assist in development of engineering standards
  • Assist trading team in load forecasting and other necessary ERCOT reviews
  • Assist with regulatory permit applications
  • Complete power system analysis using power system tools like ETAP, SKM, Cyme. Analysis will typically include but not limited to:
    • Arc flash hazard analysis
    • Short Circuit analysis
    • Transient stability analysis
    • Harmonic analysis
    • Cable Thermal analysis
  • Complete LV, MV power system design where required
  • Lead incident investigations
  • Lead detailed Root Cause Failure Analysis
  • Assist in implementing updates to electrical safety policy
  • Assist in implementation of field construction safety standards by performing routine field audits

Essential Education:

  • BS in Electrical Engineering
  • PE Certification preferred

Essential Experience:

  • The following are critical minimum requirements for this role
  • Minimum 5-7 years working as a discipline electrical engineer
  • Experience leading the design of electrical systems
  • Industrial facility power systems design experience including MV and LV systems
  • Experience using power system tools like ETAP and SKM
  • Experience with electrical system commissioning testing
  • Commissioning and start-up of large central facilities
  • Ability to travel and stay on site as needed to ensure successful project delivery

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $140,080-$181,486
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting. 

