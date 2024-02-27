Power Market Analyst

Job summary

Responsibilities include: create and maintain long-term power market and price projections in U.S power markets, in addition to other power markets of interest for the company, including core geographies outside U.S. & Europe such as India, Brazil and Japan; provide asset/business-specific price projections, including for investment and planning purposes; provide power market insights to inform strategy development through written and verbal communications including executive briefings; develop and maintain power market PLEXOS models, data, and assumptions; perform integrated energy analysis in Excel, Python and other tools such as PROMOD, working independently with multiple simultaneous projects; monitor power market outlook developments in U.S., and other power markets of interest to the company, building and maintaining internal/external networks in order to influence/steer customer and external stakeholder decisions; and work collaboratively with internal business, trading, strategy and insight teams.

Position is a hybrid of office/remote working; may telecommute within 50 miles of worksite.

Master's degree or foreign equivalent in Economics, Statistics, Mathematics, Operations Research, Engineering, International Science & Technology Policy or a related field plus three (3) years of experience in the job offered or three (3) years in a related occupation in an energy market consultant that includes U.S. power market fundamentals; long-term optimization and production cost modeling; synthesizing complex data from multiple sources into clear and consistent structures; providing price and commercial analysis to power businesses; using advanced MS Excel, VBA and Python; demonstrate ability to work independently with multiple projects simultaneously; strong written/verbal communication skills; and experience drafting Power Market Reports and executive briefings.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



