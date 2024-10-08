Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

bp is growing our Brazil Power business, and we are looking for a Power Operations Back Office Analyst who can manage the trading desk processes supporting scheduling, profit and loss (P&L) reporting, position management, and trade entry.

The Brazil Power business is part of bp Trading and Shipping Americas, an industry leader in Energy Trading and Risk Management. The role is involved in all aspects of back-office processes including deal entry, position reporting, valuation, and scheduling. We are hiring someone who enjoy solving complex challenges, work well with their team, to ensure the delivery of energy to our customers, and who can use technology to manage and scale the desk processes.

Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, we will only be considering resumes in English.

Key Responsibilities:

Performs power scheduling (registries at CCEE) process with CCEE of bilateral transactions, monitoring the accounting and financial settlement processes.

Generate and submit trading book P&L estimate, collaborating with the Risk team to reconcile and explain P&L differences

Maintains trader position models keeping track of power teams mark to market P&L, price curves, physical positions of each type of power

Enter all transactions and fees in the System of Record and adjust transactions to reflect contracts conditions. Work with counterparties as needed.

Develop thorough understanding of the Power Trading Positions, Origination transactions and trading fundamentals. Explain, share and/or answer any questions from supporting functions regarding the positions and transactions done.

Assist the commercial team with the onboarding process of new counterparties. Ensure counterparty onboarding records are finalized, by collaborating with internal functional teams and counterparties when needed.

Track the financial guarantee process, working with the credit team to update guarantees and process ahead of deadlines.

Assist the process of the power contracts, by working with internal functional teams and counterparties as needed.

Essential Criteria:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience.

You are fluent in English and are comfortable communicating with an international team

You have at least 2 years work experience in a relevant industry, for example: Accounting, Banking, Data, Energy, Finance, Engineering, Technology, etc.

Familiar with Microsoft Office with proficient technical skills in MS Excel

You have a flexible schedule and prioritize demands to meet operational deadlines.

Desirable Qualification include:

Strong understanding of Commodity Settlements, Risk, Scheduling, or Trading Operations

Able to use computer programming to analyze data or automate processes: VBA, SQL, or Python

Familiarity with Risk and Scheduling Systems

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commodity Market Analysis, Commodity Risk Management, Commodity Trade Finance, Commodity Trading, Commodity Trading - Back Office, Commodity Trading Risk Management, Data Sourcing, Programming Languages, Risk Assessments, Scheduling, Trade execution and management, Trading knowledge



