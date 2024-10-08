Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
bp is growing our Brazil Power business, and we are looking for a Power Operations Back Office Analyst who can manage the trading desk processes supporting scheduling, profit and loss (P&L) reporting, position management, and trade entry.
The Brazil Power business is part of bp Trading and Shipping Americas, an industry leader in Energy Trading and Risk Management. The role is involved in all aspects of back-office processes including deal entry, position reporting, valuation, and scheduling. We are hiring someone who enjoy solving complex challenges, work well with their team, to ensure the delivery of energy to our customers, and who can use technology to manage and scale the desk processes.
Since advanced English proficiency is a requirement for the position, we will only be considering resumes in English.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Commodity Market Analysis, Commodity Risk Management, Commodity Trade Finance, Commodity Trading, Commodity Trading - Back Office, Commodity Trading Risk Management, Data Sourcing, Programming Languages, Risk Assessments, Scheduling, Trade execution and management, Trading knowledge
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
