Power Operator (Japan)

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Responsible for managing the operations for bp’s physical trading portfolio including submitting positions on JEPX and OCCTO. Working as an integral team member of a front office trading team to balance and schedule BP’s power supply and demand portfolio. Acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.

About the Role:

bp’s electricity trading and origination organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the business development, origination and marketing to new and existing customers power supply/offtake, and renewable initiatives.

The Lead Operator role is responsible for managing the operations for bp’s physical trading portfolio including submitting positions on JEPX and OCCTO. Working as an integral team member of a front office trading team to balance and schedule BP’s power supply and demand portfolio. Acting as a key operational interface with internal and external stakeholders, ensuring the front to back process runs smoothly and influencing trading decisions.

Key Accountabilities:

Balance and schedule BP’s power supply and demand portfolio to minimize imbalance charges in accordance with the current trading strategy;

Submit trades on JEPX in accordance with origination deals and trading portfolio

Submit trades to grid operator OCCTO;

Work closely with Traders, Originators and Risk team to ensure that positions are accurate;

Work in a consistent manner following standard procedures. Identify & highlight areas where procedures are incomplete or where there is room for process improvement or to reduce exposure to operational risk;

Communicate internally all issues & concerns with various groups, including traders, contract managers, originators and the functional support organization;

Communicate externally with exchange JEPX, grid operator OCCTO, scheduling counterparties, IT vendors, etc.

Develop and maintain a strong relationship with the trading bench and functions based in Singapore;

Accountabilities will grow to include transaction authority to manage and optimize positions across the JEPX day ahead and intra-day markets. Identify and execute short term trading opportunities that will add value to bp’s power trading portfolio;

Promote and maintain a culture of compliance and exhibit BP’s values in behaviors

Requirements:

2-5 years’ of relevant operational experience, including submitting on JEPX and OCCTO;

Knowledge of Japanese power regulation, network codes, infrastructure and market drivers;

Operational environments requiring excellent attention to detail, excellent organisational skills, effective task prioritization and delivery under time pressure;

Demonstrated strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills and a willingness to support others;

Working in an environment requiring a deep understanding of the commercial drivers;

Collaborative team working approach to trading and origination;

Knowledge of physical energy contracts prevalent in the Japanese power market;

Intraday power experience;

Fluent in business Japanese language as needed to liaise with external local parties

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



