Power Originator - Assets, Infrastructure and Interface

Job summary

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Power Originator to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.



About the role:

In the role, you will be an active member of the power assets and infrastructure origination team and report to the Head of Power Assets and Infrastructure. You will be part of a vital team acting as internal origination focal point for all bp’s capital projects involving European power. This is an opportunity to lead independently on the development, value discovery, opportunity advancement and ultimate execution of power related activity. You will have a regional scope which primarily stretches across key Western European markets with an ability to pivot based upon environmental shifts and customer demands. This role will also have clear pnl and delivery expectations across defined performance elements.

You will be empowered to:

Deliver on European Power flex gen assets and infrastructure origination ambitions including identification of targeted assets and leading across teams to deliver (e.g. thermal generation, power interconnectors, coal to gas conversion, hydro, batteries, etc) across key target markets of UK, NL, DE, ESP and Nordics.

Establish strategic focus to deliver across varying business models including but not limited to JV’s, NOJV’s, Own/Operate and Tolling.

In an internal origination role, act as T&S gateway and interface for bp providing key projects insight and support for power activity to enable and deliver integration value through power transactions – supply or offtake transactions, optimisation deals, RFPs…

Serve as part of ‘clean team’ supporting bp and European Power’s aims including: pricing, JV and PPA contract review and execution, optimisation proposal and other operational constructs relative to power

Cultivate external partnerships and contacts with business models above to enable effective delivery.

Enable the bench to take shape and baseload risk for premium customer power sales including end-user customers or Hydrogen outlets needing oversizing.

Collaborate with bp’s Power Trading and Customer Origination teams on opportunities and develop strategies; build and ensure consensus from key partners across the business

Support the decision making, prioritization and focused build out of the whole business

Partner with other teams across bp to deliver distinctive value in cross business opportunities

Collaborate with internal partners and assurance groups including Tax, Legal, Regulatory, Risk, Structuring, Trading and Credit to ensure compliance and optimal contractual structures deployed.

Ensure all origination activities are handled in a compliant manner and conducted in accordance with bp Code of Conduct and T&S Operating Standards

Experience in a commercial trading and marketing environment

Demonstrable experience of taking opportunities from discovery to deal closure (full deal lifecycle), extracting commercial value from projects/deals, applying commercial judgment around risk/reward, finding the most economical solutions and deploying deep negotiation skills

Senior level structured finance competence with understanding of options and financial modelling

Ability to discern market, credit, financial and operational risks inherent in sophisticated transactions

Practical understanding of existing gas and power infrastructure

Good knowledge of European gas and power markets, regulatory landscape and competitor environment – ability to use this knowledge to navigate risk and spot opportunities

Solid understanding of structured products, creative energy solutions and risk management techniques

Experience in influencing a range of senior and executive level stakeholders, internally and externally

Excellent presentation and interpersonal skills - ability to quantify and articulate insights across a diverse group and extract the best from their teams

Team-oriented and eager to build a network internally & externally while motivating a diverse community and set of customers to deliver commercial solutions

Clear ability to excel in control and compliance environment with strong commitment to compliance and encouraging that culture in the team

Ability to thrive in collaborative and autonomous environments with an appetite to receive and provide respectful challenge

Strong attention to detail, highly analytical and advanced problem-solving skills

Resilient and efficient in a fast-paced, high-impact environment

Shown industry reputation with existing relationships across European markets

Record in both upstream and downstream gas and power markets

Organizational agility and the ability to reach and influence key decision-makers

Track record of deal delivery in uncertain environments

Essential experience:Desirable criteria: