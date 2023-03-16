Power Originator - Assets, Infrastructure and Interface

Do you want to be part of a global network reimagining energy for people and our planet? At bp, we have an opportunity for a Power Originator to join in our ambitions to net zero and improving people’s lives.
About the role:
In the role, you will be an active member of the power assets and infrastructure origination team and report to the Head of Power Assets and Infrastructure. You will be part of a vital team acting as internal origination focal point for all bp’s capital projects involving European power. This is an opportunity to lead independently on the development, value discovery, opportunity advancement and ultimate execution of power related activity. You will have a regional scope which primarily stretches across key Western European markets with an ability to pivot based upon environmental shifts and customer demands. This role will also have clear pnl and delivery expectations across defined performance elements.
You will be empowered to: