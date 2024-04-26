Power Originator - Brazil

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.
T&S's power marketing and trading organization is a major participant in the United States wholesale power market. The team focuses on meeting the needs of customers with a broad range of resources and capabilities that serve all sectors of the wholesale power markets. This is accomplished primarily through trading and origination activities, which are supported by world-class functional and operations teams that enable the business.
The organization is growing its activity in the Brazilian power market. This business is responsible for the origination and marketing to new and existing customers, trading, and providing support for BP’s renewable initiatives.
We are excited to present an outstanding opportunity to join BP as an Originator. Reporting to the Head of Power Origination in Brazil, the role will identify and execute commercial opportunities, as well as general business matters that are required to bring together new business. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., generators, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
