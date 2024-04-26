Power Originator - Brazil

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



Trading & Shipping (T&S) is BP’s face to the traded markets for oil, gas, power, refinery feedstocks and currencies. T&S offers a combination of outstanding expertise in physical supply and trading, innovative financial structures, and extraordinary analytics to deliver long-term value, from wellhead to end customer.

T&S's power marketing and trading organization is a major participant in the United States wholesale power market. The team focuses on meeting the needs of customers with a broad range of resources and capabilities that serve all sectors of the wholesale power markets. This is accomplished primarily through trading and origination activities, which are supported by world-class functional and operations teams that enable the business.

The organization is growing its activity in the Brazilian power market. This business is responsible for the origination and marketing to new and existing customers, trading, and providing support for BP’s renewable initiatives.

We are excited to present an outstanding opportunity to join BP as an Originator. Reporting to the Head of Power Origination in Brazil, the role will identify and execute commercial opportunities, as well as general business matters that are required to bring together new business. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., generators, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.

Responsibilities:

Identify and execute opportunities for growth to the trading portfolio and play a lead role in the delivery of such deals.

Manage all phases of transaction development from deal origination, customer onboarding, deal negotiations and approval, contracts, credit approval and execution.

Develop marketing offers for use in securing deals.

Cultivate and maintain positive and strong relationships with selected third-party companies, the trading benches, and functions.

Monitor market conditions and competitor activities to stay ahead of the competition.

Stay up to date with industry regulations and requirements, promoting and maintaining a culture of compliance and exhibit "Who we are".

Bachelor’s degree in business, engineer, economics, other related fields, or equivalent experience required.

Five to seven years’ experience in commercial or business development roles in the power industry AND in other markets such as energy, metals, gas, foreign exchange, inflation.

in other markets such as energy, metals, gas, foreign exchange, inflation. Proven negotiating skills that have positively contributed to business success.

Proficiency in English.

Understanding of trading strategies, energy commodity markets, and market characteristics.

Knowledge of renewable generation assets and associated risk/reward opportunities.

Familiarity and understanding of financial models and options.

Independent thinker and creative in finding alternative solutions.

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced and dynamic trading environment.

Positive relationship management and interpersonal skills to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders.

Effective verbal and written communication skills in English and Portuguese with ability to adapt communication to meet the needs of the audience.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



