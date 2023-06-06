Power Originator (Japan)

Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.
Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.
bp’s electricity marketing and trading organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the origination and marketing to new and existing customers, trading, and providing support for bp’s renewable initiatives.
The Originator role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., renewable developers, battery developer, generators of any power source, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, bp affiliates etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
