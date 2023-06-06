Power Originator (Japan)

Job summary

Responsible for delivering deal origination and execution, including agreements and complex structured transactions, providing deal assurance, driving new and existing business growth, leveraging BP's customer base, cross bench offerings and structured products, and building strategic relationships in support of these activities to maximise value.

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

About the Role:

bp’s electricity marketing and trading organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the origination and marketing to new and existing customers, trading, and providing support for bp’s renewable initiatives.

The Originator role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients (e.g., renewable developers, battery developer, generators of any power source, commercial & industrial consumers, other power marketers, bp affiliates etc.), negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and execute opportunities that will add value to bp’s Japanese power trading portfolio and play a lead role in the delivery of such deals;

Manage external relationships with selected third-party companies;

Develop marketing offers including but not limited to financial structures such as power purchase agreements, renewable supply structures and battery tolling agreements;

Manage all phases of transaction development from prospecting, deal origination, customer onboarding, deal negotiations and approval, contracts, credit approval and execution;

Develop and maintain a strong relationship with the trading bench and functions based in Singapore;

Promote and maintain a culture of compliance and exhibit BP’s values in behaviors

Requirements:

10-20 years’ of relevant experience, including experience in international power markets and Japanese power industry;

Strong relationship management and interpersonal skills with ability to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders;

Collaborative team working approach to trading and origination;

Experience in developing deep relationships with counterparties leading to repeat business;

Existing network with Japanese power industry players (generators, retailers, customers, traders, banks, etc.);

Knowledge of trading strategies, energy commodity markets, and market characteristics;

Knowledge of renewable generation assets and associated risk /reward opportunities;

Knowledge of energy contracts prevalent in the Japanese power market (e.g., PPAs, MSA, swaps, options, etc.);

Experience in leading or highly involved supporting role complex negotiations and delivering successful outcomes, for example long-term agreements like PPAs or tolling agreements;

Fluent in Japanese



