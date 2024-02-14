Power Originator

Job summary

Trading & Shipping



Supply & Trading Group



About the Role:

bp’s electricity trading and origination organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the business development, origination and marketing to new and existing customers power supply/offtake, and renewable initiatives. The Business Development role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients that actively trade Japanese power including generators, retailers and traders negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.

職務記述書：

職務について：

bpの電力トレーディング＆オリジネーション部門は、日本の電力市場における事業を拡大しています。本職務では、新規および既存の顧客への電力供給・購入、再生可能エネルギーへの取り組みに関わる事業開発、オリジネーションとマーケティングを担当します。ビジネスデベロッパーとして、商業機会を見極め、それを実現するとともに、現物取引とオリジネーションのポートフォリオの拡大に集中しつつ、日本の電力市場における新たなビジネスを捉えるために必要な全般的なビジネス案件も担当します。こうした職務には、発電業者、販売業者、取引業者なども含めた日本の電力を積極的に取引する顧客を意欲的に開発し、取引や提案の交渉を進めるとともに、安全でコンプライアンスを遵守した方法での顧客関係の構築し、また維持することが求められま

す。

Key Accountabilities:

Identify and execute physical power transactions that will add value to bp’s Japanese power trading portfolio and play a lead role in the delivery of such deals;

Manage external relationships with third-party companies that actively trade Japanese power such as generators, retailers and traders;

Manage all phases of transaction development from prospecting, deal origination, customer onboarding, deal negotiations and approval, contracts, credit approval and execution;

Work closely with Traders to share market information and identify market opportunities;

Develop and maintain a strong relationship with the trading bench and functions based in Singapore;

Promote and maintain a culture of compliance and exhibit BP’s values in behaviors

求められる結果責任：

bpの日本での電力トレーディングポートフォリオの価値を高める電力現物取引を見極め実行すること、さらにそのような取引の遂行において主導的役割を果たすこと

発電業者、販売業者、取引業者など、日本の電力を積極的に取引する第三者企業との社外関係の管理

顧客開発、取引の組成、顧客登録、取引の交渉と承認、契約、与信承認と実行など、取引のあらゆる段階における管理

取引業者と緊密に連携し、市場情報を共有して、市場機会を特定すること

シンガポールを拠点とするトレーディングチームや管理部門との強力な関係の構築と維持

コンプライアンス重視の社風やBPの価値観を発展させ、維持し、行動で示すこと

Requirements:

5-10 years’ of relevant experience in the Japanese power industry;

Strong relationship management and interpersonal skills with ability to build relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders;

Collaborative team working approach to trading and origination;

Experience in developing deep relationships with counterparties leading to repeat business;

Existing network with Japanese power industry players (generators, retailers, customers, traders, banks, etc.);

Knowledge of trading strategies, energy commodity markets, and market characteristics;

Knowledge of energy contracts prevalent in the Japanese power market such as MSA (Master Sales Agreement)

Fluent in Japanese

必須条件：

日本の電力産業における5～10年の関連する経験

多様な顧客およびステークホルダーとの関係構築能力を備えた、強力な関係管理スキルと対人スキル

チーム一体で取り組むトレーディングとオリジネーションの手法

将来の取引につながる、取引先企業との深い関係を構築した経験

日本の電力産業のプレーヤー（発電業者、販売業者、顧客、取引業者、銀行など）との既存のネットワーク

取引戦略、エネルギーコモディティ市場、および市場特性の知識

MSA（売買取引基本契約）など、日本の電力市場に普及しているエネルギー契約の知識

日本語に堪能であること

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



