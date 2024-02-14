Power Originator

Entity:Trading & Shipping
Supply & Trading Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
About the Role:
bp’s electricity trading and origination organization is growing its activity in the Japanese power market. This business will be responsible for the business development, origination and marketing to new and existing customers power supply/offtake, and renewable initiatives. The Business Development role is responsible for identifying and executing commercial opportunities as well as general business matters that are required to capture new business in the Japanese power market, with a focus on developing the physical trading and origination portfolio. This will involve actively prospecting clients that actively trade Japanese power including generators, retailers and traders negotiating deals and offerings, and building and maintaining customer relationships while operating in a safe and compliant manner.
職務記述書：
職務について：
bpの電力トレーディング＆オリジネーション部門は、日本の電力市場における事業を拡大しています。本職務では、新規および既存の顧客への電力供給・購入、再生可能エネルギーへの取り組みに関わる事業開発、オリジネーションとマーケティングを担当します。ビジネスデベロッパーとして、商業機会を見極め、それを実現するとともに、現物取引とオリジネーションのポートフォリオの拡大に集中しつつ、日本の電力市場における新たなビジネスを捉えるために必要な全般的なビジネス案件も担当します。こうした職務には、発電業者、販売業者、取引業者なども含めた日本の電力を積極的に取引する顧客を意欲的に開発し、取引や提案の交渉を進めるとともに、安全でコンプライアンスを遵守した方法での顧客関係の構築し、また維持することが求められま
す。
Key Accountabilities:
求められる結果責任：
Requirements:
必須条件：
Why join us?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.