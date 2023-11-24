Power Platform Developer

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of coordinated processes, data and systems using sound technical capabilities to ensure the integrity and efficiency of data management control and undertaking a range of master data management activities to support implementation of new data management processes, while ensuring alignment to policies and procedures to meet BP's requirements.



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. Crafting a more efficient business that makes the best use of its resources is a critical part of getting there. And that’s what our new global business services (GBS) centre in Pune, India is here to do – put digital at the heart of our business and accelerate the transformation of bp’s business processes across the globe. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance, and customer service, the GBS centre will drive innovative digital solutions and agile ways of working.



ROLE SYNOPSIS:

This role will focus on building the Analytics Strategy and execution plan for GBS. It focuses on crafting actionable insights for various global business lines in a balanced manner. This will be part of Analytics COE that sets analytics governance for rest of the organization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

• Power BI Report development.

• Translate business requirements into intuitive workflow designs.

• Develop PowerApps flows that meet business demands.

• Building Analysis Services reporting models.

• Developing visual reports, KPI scorecards, and dashboards using Power BI desktop.

• Connecting data sources, importing data, and redefining data for Business intelligence.

• Analytical thinking for translating data into informative reports and visuals.

• Capable of implementing row-level security on data along with an understanding of application security layer models in Power BI.

• Should have an edge over making DAX queries in Power BI desktop.

• Expert in using advanced-level calculations on the data set.

• Responsible for design methodology and project documentaries.

• Should be able to develop tabular and multifaceted models that are compatible with data warehouse standards.

• Very good interpersonal skills must be able to discuss the requirements efficiently with the client teams, and with internal teams.



CRUCIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS:

• Mandate to have experience with BI tools and systems such as Power BI, Power Apps, and SAP.

• Experienced in working with large datasets from SAP Hana or BW.

• Must have 5-7 years of experience in data-specific roles.

• Knowledge in Microsoft BI Stack.

• Grip over data analytics.

• Should possess software development skills.

• Good to have python development skills



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data Analytics, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency {+ 7 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.