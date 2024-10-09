Power Platform Specialist

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

bp is reinventing itself from an IOC to an IEC, and digital capability is at the core of this vision. The I&E team that underpins the Trading and Shipping business unit is looking to establish a dynamic and growing team in Hungary to work alongside the business teams that operate in country and enable the significant growth agenda. We are looking for energetic and dynamic individuals to join this team as it starts and grows to help shape the team and help us grow and support the significant business growth agenda.

This role is responsible for supporting a portfolio of applications developed in the Microsoft Power Platform platform that assists Finance and other teams by automating tasks.

As a Senior Enterprise Technology Engineer you are a digital expert bringing deep specialist expertise to bp. Enterprise Technology Engineers work on the strategic technology platforms we exploit from the market, or come with deep skills in the implementation and integration of market solutions into our overall technology landscape. You will bring a broad base of Digital technical knowledge and a strong understanding of software delivery principles. You will be familiar with lifecycle methods, with Agile delivery and the DevOps approach at the core. You will be skilled in the application of approaches such as Site Reliability Engineering in the delivery and operation of the technologies you deliver, working as part of multi disciplinary squads.

bp operates a discipline based organization and Senior Enterprise Technology Engineers may be deployed to work in different areas of our business over time based your skills and experience and the business adoption of technology. With your technology specialist skills you will bring transferable skills which will allow you to support immediate business demand, and to grow your skills over time.

You thrive in a culture of continuous improvement within teams, encouraging and empowering innovation and the delivery of changes that optimise operational efficiency and user experience. You are curious and improve your skills through continuous learning of new technologies, trends & methods, applying knowledge gained to improve bp standards and the capabilities of the Engineering Community. You coach others in the Discipline to drive improved performance across our business.

You embrace a culture of change and agility, evolving continuously, adapting to our changing world. You are an effective team player, looking beyond your own area/organizational boundaries to consider the bigger picture and/or perspective of others, while understanding cultural differences. You continually enhance your self-awareness and seek input from others on your impact and effectiveness. Well organized, you balance proactive and reactive approaches and multiple priorities to complete tasks on time. You apply judgment and common sense – you use insight and good judgment to inform actions and respond to situations as they arise.

Key Accountabilities:

The safety of our people and our customers is our highest priority. The role will advocate and lead in this and promote a culture of security and safety in everything that we do.

Support Finance Tech Lead and Product Manager with project planning and prioritization activities.

Ensure operational integrity of Power Platform applications, taking into account architectural and security standards, as well as compliance and policy controls.

Work with geographically diverse business groups and support teams to deliver solutions effectively and efficiently, following the change management procedures for smooth and timely delivery of solutions.

Work and contribute as part of team within agile methodology with collaborative approach to sharing ideas and maintain/participate in the Kanban board, daily scrums, and retrospective meetings.

Identify common issues across business groups and help design a standardized solution for all.

Proactively identify risks, suggest fixes for defects and support timely resolution of critical production issues.

Essential Education:

Bachelor or master’s degree in computer science, engineering, information systems or a numerate degree or equivalent

Essential Requirements:

Experience in IT industry with experience in designing, planning, implementing, maintaining, and documenting solutions.

Experience in Power Platform and coding skills with Python (must-have).

Good understanding of relational databases - Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL databases/queries.

Knowledge of AWS skills, navigating through data analytics services/databases, and experience with data platforms such as Databricks / Azure Datahub or similar ones.

Data visualization and reporting tools using PowerBI, Microsoft Office 365 skills on Excel integration and Sharepoint.

Strong analytical, problem solving and testing skills.

Excellent oral and written communications skills.

Experience with large-scale enterprise-wide IT environments containing multiple technologies, servers, and logical environments.

Proven track record of end-to-end project lifecycle including requirement analysis, testing, deployment, and production Support.

Experience with Change Management and Release Management.

Highly self-motivated and delivery focused.

Adapts to changes both Business and technical and overcomes obstacles.

Highly responsible, self-motivated, and able to thrive in an energetic, fast paced, high growth environment. Exhibits ownership of projects and tasks assigned.

Excellent organizational skills required to adapt to a constantly changing technical environment.

Strong team player with a customer service orientation with the ability to forge relationships at all levels of the company and across diverse cultures.

Desirable Requirements:

Experience in a business using financial derivatives, ideally energy commodity trading.

Understanding of basic accounting concepts.

Understanding of derivatives accounting.

Experience with Azure DevOps.

Experience with PowerBI platform

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement:

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms (Inactive), Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving

